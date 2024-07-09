Trevor Salter Joins Troutman Pepper's Financial Services Team in DC

New Partner to Strengthen Firm's Payments Practice

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevor Salter, a financial services attorney with extensive experience counseling some of the world's largest retailers, travel providers, fintech companies, and financial institutions on their strategic partnerships, has joined Troutman Pepper's Washington, D.C. office as a partner in the Corporate Practice. He joins the firm from Morrison Foerster, where he focused on transactions and regulatory matters within the financial services and fintech industries, with a particular emphasis on co-branded credit card deals.

Trevor Salter, partner, Troutman Pepper

"Trevor's comprehensive expertise in e-commerce and payments will be a significant asset for our clients as they navigate the evolving regulatory environment," said Mason Bayler, Chair of Troutman Pepper's Transactional Department. "His addition demonstrates our commitment to strengthening our already deep roster of financial services attorneys to best support our clients."

Leveraging his comprehensive experience, Salter focuses his practice on structuring and negotiating critical financial services partnerships that generate significant revenue and cost savings for his clients. He works with retailers, travel providers, fintech platforms, business service providers and financial institutions in leading them through the highly regulated financial services environment to achieve their business goals. Salter's practice spans payments, lending, e-commerce, consumer data, and loyalty programs. He leverages his background in advising financial institutions and bank service providers in regulatory matters and enforcement actions by the CFPB and other regulators.

"I am excited to join Troutman Pepper and collaborate with such a talented team of financial services attorneys," Salter said. "The firm's strong platform, deep bench, and commitment to innovation provide an excellent opportunity to further develop my practice and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Salter earned his J.D. from George Washington University Law School and his B.A. from Brigham Young University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Trevor to our Washington, D.C. office," said Christopher Jones, managing partner of the firm's Washington D.C. office. "His focus on the payments space will significantly enhance our capabilities and service offerings. Trevor is the latest in a string of financial services partners we have added to our D.C. office this year, reflecting our ongoing commitment to expanding our team in this critical area."

Earlier this year, Troutman Pepper welcomed financial services regulatory partners Kevin Petrasic, Matthew Bornfreund, and Alexandra Barrage in D.C., as well as Helen Lee to the firm's New York office These additions have further strengthened the firm's capabilities in handling complex bank regulatory matters, supervisory and enforcement matters, fintech, payments, and more.

"Trevor's arrival marks another great addition to our team," said James Stevens, co-leader of the firm's Financial Services team. "His thorough understanding of the payments landscape and his ability to lead major transactions will greatly benefit our clients. We look forward to the strategic insights and value he will bring to our practice."

Troutman Pepper's Financial Services Group provides comprehensive support to all types of financial services businesses in today's challenging and ever-changing environment. The team includes more than 250 attorneys who regularly advise global, national, regional, and community banks, financial technology companies, payments companies, consumer and commercial lenders, and a wide variety of other financial services businesses on the most crucial aspects of their business, from structuring major transactions to dealing with regulatory scrutiny and litigation.

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with 1,100+ attorneys strategically located in more than 20 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from startups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

SOURCE Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP