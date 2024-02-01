TREW Marketing Announces 2024 State of Marketing to Engineers Research at Industrial Marketing Summit

News provided by

TREW Marketing

01 Feb, 2024, 16:00 ET

Learn about new research findings in a free report and webinar

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TREW Marketing, a strategic marketing agency for companies with highly complex, technical solutions, today announced the company's annual State of Marketing to Engineers research.

This marks the seventh year TREW Marketing and GlobalSpec have partnered together to help marketers better understand how engineers and technical buyers find, prefer, and engage with information that leads to purchase decisions. Wendy Covey, TREW Marketing CEO and Co-Founder, gave a deep dive into the research at the Industrial Marketing Summit (IMS). After the Summit concludes, there will be a free webinar summarizing research findings on Feb 8.

Hear the latest research on marketing to technical audiences at the free, live webinar Feb. 8 at 11am EST: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4446827/4CE9E9CD062C6CFCDDDF3AEDAA127385 

The award-winning, annual State of Marketing to Engineers research examines the buying behaviors and communication preferences of engineers and technical buyers. The research contains a mix of popular topics asked about consistently to monitor trends, along with fresh questions that take a deeper dive into buying behaviors.

"We use this research to inform marketing plans and campaign activities for clients, and we're happy to open the insights to the public each year," said Wendy Covey, CEO and Co-Founder of TREW Marketing. "This year, the research touches on topics like AI, differing content preferences for hardware and software purchases, and how engineers and technical buyers engage with social media channels for work."

See the full report here: https://www.trewmarketing.com/state-of-marketing-to-engineers-research-report

Highlights from IMS in Austin, Texas
This week at IMS, industrial marketers are networking and learning from live sessions and workshops. Topics span from campaign planning to measuring ROI, and day-to-day sales enablement to long-term brand-building.

In addition to the new research, the event, co-hosted by TREW Marketing, Gorilla 76, and CADENAS PARTsolutions, featured highlights today including:

  • Maximizing Marketing Impact with AI Every Day, a panel featuring Chris Hull, co-Founder of Jasper – discussing using AI to achieve short- and long-term goals
  • AI Tools for SEO and Content that Earn Engineers' Trust with Dale Bertrand of Fire & Spark – focusing on building a business case for generative and predictive AI tools to support content and SEO
  • Building and Measuring Brand Authority with Morgan Norris of TREW Marketing – sharing how to evaluate, build, and measure a technical B2B brand

Both the event and the research underscore TREW Marketing's commitment to helping B2B marketers tap into a decade's worth of research, expertise, and insight. Learn more about the agency's work.

About TREW Marketing
TREW Marketing is a strategic marketing agency for engineering and technology companies with highly complex, technical solutions. We build marketing foundations with branding and websites, drive engagement with content plans and marketing automation, and sustain growth with targeted campaigns.

SOURCE TREW Marketing

