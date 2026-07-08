TREW Marketing Names Jennifer Dawkins President, Expands Leadership Team to Support Continued Growth

Planned succession positions TREW for continued growth as its annual State of Marketing to Engineers research enters its tenth year

Austin, Texas, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TREW Marketing, a strategy-first marketing agency serving engineering and highly technical companies, announced today that Jennifer Dawkins has been named President, marking the next phase of leadership for the nearly 20-year-old agency.

As part of the planned transition, Erin Moore has been named Vice President of Account Services and Morgan Norris has been named Vice President of Marketing. Lee Chapman, who has served as President of TREW Marketing, will retire following a thoughtful succession process designed to support continuity for clients, employees, and the agency's continued growth.

"Jennifer has spent her career marketing to engineers and has been instrumental in shaping how TREW serves technical companies," said Wendy Covey, CEO and Co-Founder of TREW Marketing. "Her analytical mindset, commitment to client success, and deep understanding of the agency make her the right leader for this next chapter. With Erin overseeing account services and Morgan directing brand marketing, we have a strong leadership team to continue growing TREW while staying true to the strategy-first approach our clients expect from us."

Dawkins joined TREW in 2016 after 15 years at National Instruments and has played a central role in leading client strategy, strengthening agency operations and aligning marketing programs to measurable business goals. As President, she will lead TREW's day-to-day operations and strategic direction, focusing on client results, team development and long-term agency growth.

Moore will oversee service delivery across the agency, and Norris will direct TREW's messaging, PR and executive thought leadership initiatives.

The leadership changes come as TREW approaches two major milestones: nearly 20 years of serving technical B2B companies and the tenth year of its annual State of Marketing to Engineers research initiative. Produced with GlobalSpec, the report has become the trusted planning resource for industrial marketers looking to understand how engineers and technical buyers search, evaluate vendors, consume content and make purchasing decisions.

About TREW Marketing

Since 2008, TREW Marketing has partnered with engineering and technology companies to elevate their brands, build trust and grow their businesses through strategic brand marketing, content programs, integrated campaigns, and marketing automation. Our clients target industry verticals like data centers, energy, construction, battery, IT cybersecurity, infrastructure, oil and gas, automotive, and aerospace.

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SOURCE TREW MARKETING