TREW Marketing Names Lee Chapman as President

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TREW Marketing , a national marketing agency focused specifically on helping technical B2B companies grow their business through inbound marketing, announced today that Lee Chapman has been named President of the agency.

Studies show that more than half of the technical buyer's journey happens before a prospect engages directly with a salesperson. Technical companies rely on TREW Marketing to help them define a compelling brand , develop an engaging website , and create a stea dy stream of lead-generating content so that prospects can find, trust, and purchase from them. With Chapman's account direction over the last several years, TREW Marketing has achieved consistent YOY revenue growth at TREW, 70% client retention, and a 9.8 net promoter score.

"Our account services teams rely on Lee for strategy and guidance as they build brands into trusted resources, help our clients spend less per lead, and help their sales teams achieve greater pipeline efficiency," said Wendy Covey, CEO and Co-Founder of TREW Marketing. "Lee has been integral in leading our internal teams for years now and we're looking forward to expanding our reach as she takes on the role of President."

Throughout the last eight years, Chapman has guided the agency's account teams in service delivery and overall team management. Clients appreciate that under Chapman's leadership, their account teams understand their specific business and develop specific, targeted plans across media that ultimately achieve bottom line-business results. In her new role, Chapman will take on day-to-day strategy and operations, enabling continued growth of the agency.

A Proven History in Marketing to Technical Audiences

Prior to joining TREW in 2012, Chapman was part of the corporate marketing leadership team at NI, where over the course of her 11-year career she served in various roles including Corporate Content and Community Relations Manager, Creative Strategy and Design Group Manager, and Brand Policy Manager. She led diverse teams including designers, web developers, and project managers across global web and print projects.

Growth and Expansion Across the Organization

Chapman's new role was announced alongside promotions for Jennifer Dawkins , now VP of Account Services, Erin Moore , now Account Director and Sarah Seward , now Marketing Manager.

As technical companies shift increasing spend and effort to digital content marketing in order to meet prospects where they are in their search for solutions, TREW Marketing continues to grow and offer additional resources, including:

Content Marketing, Engineered , a book that gives technical marketers an end-to-end guide to effective content marketing

, a book that gives technical marketers an end-to-end guide to effective content marketing The Content Marketing, Engineered podcast (available on all major podcast platforms), which shares marketing advice about growing a technical company

(available on all major podcast platforms), which shares marketing advice about growing a technical company Content Writing, Engineered , an on-demand

digital course that guides participants through a proven technical research and writing process

About TREW Marketing

TREW Marketing , headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a full-service inbound marketing firm serving B2B companies in North America that target technical markets. With extensive research and deep experience in the embedded, control and automation, test and measurement, and technology industries , TREW Marketing provides marketing strategy and ongoing implementation to help customers efficiently and effectively achieve business goals.

CONTACT:

Morgan Norris

mor[email protected]

SOURCE TREW Marketing