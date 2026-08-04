TrewUp Launches TrewValidate, Bringing AI-Powered Contract Matching to Trade Spend Management

New feature automatically matches promotional contracts against deductions, surfacing variances for CPG brands in real time

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrewUp, the trade spend intelligence platform built for growing CPG brands, today announced the launch of TrewValidate on September 1st, a new AI-powered feature that automatically matches promotional contracts against incoming deductions.

TrewValidate brings contract-matched deductions straight to the dashboard for quick review. Line-by-line contract matching in TrewValidate: every item, date, and allowance checked against the original agreement.

Trade spend is the second largest line on a CPG brand's P&L, yet most finance and sales teams still find out something went wrong only after a deduction lands. TrewValidate changes that. It ingests a brand's promotional contracts and matches them, line by line at the UPC and retailer level, against incoming deductions, surfacing variances the moment they appear instead of weeks or months later during reconciliation.

TrewValidate reads submitted contracts for performance dates, promotion allowances, and item-level detail, then checks each incoming deduction against that record. Where the two line up, teams get a clean confirmation. Where they don't, the variance is flagged for review, with the underlying contract and deduction data shown side by side. The feature informs the decision. It doesn't make it for the team.

"We asked CPG brands where deduction review breaks down, and nearly 70% said the hardest part isn't the math, it's tracking down the backup and validating it against the promotion — usually a planner that changed months ago. TrewValidate goes straight to the contract instead, line by line, UPC by UPC. It's elegant, it's fast, and I think it becomes the way brands validate trade spend going forward," said Kyle Barnholt, CEO and Co-Founder of TrewUp.

TrewValidate is available September 1st for brands distributing through KeHE and UNFI, continuing TrewUp's work bringing AI into trade spend, one of the most overlooked corners of the CPG P&L.

TrewUp gives CPG finance and sales teams a real view into trade spend performance, by retailer, in real time, so brands can move from reacting to trade spend to actively managing and maximizing it.

About TrewUp

TrewUp is a trade spend intelligence platform built for mid-market CPG brands distributing through KeHE, UNFI, and Kroger. Through trade spend visibility, deduction management, and trade spend optimization, TrewUp helps growing brands turn trade spend from their biggest blind spot into their sharpest lever. Learn more at TrewUp.com.

Media Contact:

Brandy Baker

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SOURCE TrewUp LLC