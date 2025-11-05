The annual list recognizes the leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow.

DENVER, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrewUp is proud to announce its recognition on the Inc.Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.

TrewUp recognized as a 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.'s mission, and it's a true honor to celebrate this year's Inc. Power Partners — the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Whether they're coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren't simply B2B providers — they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed."

"We're honored to be recognized by Inc. for helping CPG brands take control of their trade spend and grow with confidence," said Kyle Barnholt, CEO and co-founder of TrewUp. "We know trade is one of the largest lines on the P&L—and one of the least understood. TrewUp was built to bring clarity where there's usually chaos, and to be the kind of partner who's as invested in our customers' success as they are. That's what drives us."

TrewUp empowers CPG brands with the clarity they need to manage trade spend profitably—without complex systems or manual spreadsheets. By transforming messy deductions and distributor shipment files into retailer-specific insights, TrewUp helps Sales and Finance teams align around what's really driving trade spend ROI.

Since launching in 2022, TrewUp has processed over $1 billion in trade spend across KeHE, UNFI, and direct retailers. Its customers include CPG companies like Hain Celestial, Twinings, and JFC International—leaders across snacks, beverages, and global pantry. What sets TrewUp apart isn't just automation—it's visibility that leads to action. Teams using TrewUp make faster decisions, resolve deductions with clarity, and reallocate trade dollars more effectively—boosting profitability without increasing spend.

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards .

About TrewUp

TrewUp gives modern CPG teams visibility into their trade spend—by retailer, by root cause, and by the numbers that matter. Built for brands without time to waste, TrewUp turns deductions and distributor shipments into actionable insights that drive growth and profitability. Learn more at trewup.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

