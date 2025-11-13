TrewUp Expands Retail Visibility with Kroger Data Integration

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrewUp, the trade spend visibility platform built for CPG teams without time to waste, today announced the addition of Kroger data to its analytics platform. The new integration gives CPG brands a clear view into deductions and trade performance across Kroger's retail divisions—helping teams understand profitability and performance in real time.

"For many CPG brands, Kroger is one of their largest direct retailers—but also one of the most complex and time-consuming data sets to work with," said Kyle Barnholt, CEO of TrewUp. "This launch gives our customers the visibility they've been missing—making Kroger deductions easier to manage, analyze, and act on."

The integration brings deductions data from Kroger directly into TrewUp's unified platform, allowing users to:

Identify and analyze deduction trends and root causes specific to Kroger.

Track trade spend performance and ROI by Kroger retail division.

Reconcile Kroger deductions faster with automated categorization and visibility.

Combine Kroger and distributor data for a complete view of trade spend across channels.

For brands selling through Kroger, this means faster decision-making and greater control over trade dollars to drive both revenue and profitability.

"Our mission has always been to simplify trade spend visibility," Barnholt added. "Bringing in Kroger data gives CPG teams the clarity and confidence to act early, cut waste, and scale smarter."

About TrewUp

TrewUp helps CPG brands see how trade spend is performing—by retailer, in real time. By transforming deductions and distributor shipment data into actionable insights, TrewUp delivers the clarity Finance and Sales teams need to make faster, more profitable decisions.

Profitability starts with visibility.

Learn more at www.trewup.com.

