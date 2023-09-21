Trexel to Attend 2023 Annual Blow Molding Conference As Diamond Exhibitor

Sam Dix, Director of Research, scheduled to speak 

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trexel is a proud Diamond exhibitor at the 2023 Annual Blow Molding Conference, which will take place from October 23 to the 25th in Chicago, IL. Trexel remains highly impressed by the mission of the Blow Molding Conference as it brings together professionals to share knowledge related to the art and science of blow molding technology.

Director of Research, Sam Dix, is set to speak at the event on Tuesday, October 24th at 3:15PM sharing his expertise on "New Advances in PCR Laden BM Containers Using Physical Foaming Techniques on Shuttle and Wheel Blow Molding Systems".

During the conference, Trexel intends to showcase the latest extension of its product offering: the license-free gas pumping device used in conjunction with the TecoCell® nucleating system. The new system provides a uniform microcellular structure to molded parts to reduce cost while reaching required physical properties.

Sam Dix noted, "As sustainability takes center stage in plastics manufacturing, this technology complements the incorporation of PCR as a core layer in a multi-layer bottle and aligns with brands' sustainability goals. Our foaming solutions for EBM containers can be implemented with minimal machine modifications and changes in processing conditions."

Please visit Trexel at table #2, to learn more about the new and current product offerings.

About Trexel, Inc.

Trexel, Inc., headquartered in Wilmington, MA, has led the development of the MuCell® microcellular foaming injection and blow molding technology and has pioneered many plastic processing solutions focusing on sustainability and reusability. The MuCell technology provides unique design flexibility and cost savings opportunities in the automotive, electronics, industrial, consumer, footwear and packaging. Trexel's TecoCell® is a unique chemical foaming and nucleating agent technology that provides uniform microcellular structure to molded parts. Process deployment as well as equipment are supported by teams of highly qualified engineers through Trexel subsidiaries throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

