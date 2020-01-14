Trexis Insurance Instantly Services Multi-Lingual Customers Through Hi Marley's AutoTranslate Capabilities

BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trexis Insurance has integrated Hi Marley into their Auto Claims team to help evolve the customer experience while improving workflows for their representatives.

The non-standard auto insurer launched Hi Marley in mid-November to help reduce cycle times, improve customer satisfaction, and gain a new, modern solution to translate communications between representatives and insureds. With Hi Marley, Trexis Insurance has seen 23% of claims communication being translated through AutoTranslate. This feature acts as a layer of translation between all parties involved in the conversation, translating text into and from the end user's preferred language in real-time.

Michael Turner, VP of Claims at Trexis says, "We had a large base of insureds where English was not their preferred language, and scheduling time with a translator was a challenge. Hi Marley's AutoTranslate feature enables my entire team to communicate with insureds. Time-saving, financially efficient and a smoother process for end-customers and our team members."

Trexis has seen improved responsiveness and engagement with their enhanced customer experience by offering a new way to communicate. Beyond AutoTranslate, they have also found great benefit in having media directly uploaded in the text conversation for their team members to review and add to the claim file.

John Miller, CTO at Hi Marley, expresses, "I'm so grateful for the focus and guidance the Trexis team provided us. When we first started discussions with Trexis, AutoTranslate was still an idea, their team helped galvanize the problem, resulting in the development of a truly transformative feature for our industry. We are excited to be working alongside Trexis simplifying communication in insurance."

