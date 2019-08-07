TRG Announces Expansion of Global Operations

WESTLAKE, Ohio, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TRG, the leading solutions provider in the mobile computing, barcode, POS and payment processing industries, is pleased to announce the expansion of its global operations with key personnel and office developments in The Netherlands.

First established in Nijmegen in 2015, TRG Global's new facility in Haarlem will provide much needed room for growth and support the company's burgeoning activities in the European Union and beyond. Haarlem is located just 20 minutes from the Dutch capital of Amsterdam.

"Our business has grown significantly since launching TRG Global in 2015," said TRG President Sean Kennedy. "This expansion establishes key team members as full-time, locally-based employees, which will strengthen our capabilities overseas and improve overall customer experience."

As a part of this initiative, Dogan Cakir has been promoted to TRG Global Sales & Operations Manager and will be permanently relocating to The Netherlands.

"This is a clear indicator of the trust and investment our customers have placed in TRG," said Mr. Cakir. "Our new facility and expanded team will strengthen our support reach, streamline operations and meet growing demand for our products and services. I'm thrilled to be a part of this strategic development."

TRG Global's expansion comes at a time when the company has already seen tremendous growth and expansion. In July 2018, TRG announced an in-house key injection facility, 40,000 square foot Retail Deployment center and the launch of TRG Payment Solutions. In September, the company announced it had established an in-house media and consumables team, and in November, announced the opening of a Solutions Showcase featuring more than 75 barcode scanners, mobile computers, printers and POS systems from 20+ manufacturers. Most recently, TRG announced the launch of TRG Mobility as a Service ("MaaS") in January 2019. In total, TRG has hired more than 50 new employees in the last 12 months and experienced nearly 20% growth over 2018.

To learn more about TRG Global, visit www.trgrepair.com/trgglobal.

About TRG

TRG is the leading hardware, software, and solutions provider in the mobile computing, barcode, POS and payment processing industries. Based in Westlake, Ohio, the company provides the most comprehensive suite of products and services across all lifecycle stages and equipment types. From warehouse to register and deployment to retirement, TRG is vendor and solution agnostic, developing tailored solutions that meet each customer's unique requirements and ultimately increase productivity, extend equipment life and maximize overall ROI. Learn more about why The Difference is Us at www.trgrepair.com.

Translated versions of this press release are available here:

Dutch | German | French

