TRG Multimedia Launches Residency

New microsite highlights elevated interior design as TRG puts focus on studio's design team.

CLEVELAND, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TRG Multimedia is launching a new microsite entitled RESIDENCY on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. This new site displays uniquely curated spaces, hinting at inspired interior design, all crafted by the team of creatives at TRG.

RESIDENCY invites viewers to experience the art of design in a collection of imagery that highlights industry trends.

TRG Multimedia's Residency invites viewers to experience the art of design in a collection of imagery that highlights industry trends.

"Residency is an opportunity to showcase our talent in a new light. We created something special by allowing ourselves to focus on our vulnerabilities and approach a showcase of imagery differently," says Adam Wilde, President of TRG Multimedia. "Letting our Art Directors, Stylists and Set Designers take the driver's seat and push the boundaries of the creative process inspired our Photo, Video, and CGI teams to collaborate and truly define what excellence can be. We couldn't be more proud to present this campaign as every hand at TRG played a part in its creation. We hope all who have the opportunity to view the piece can walk away stimulated, inspired, and informed, but more so, ready to dig deep into their own creations."

The creatives in the TRG design center who have produced RESIDENCY include:

Dana Sobota, Senior Art Director & Set Stylist – Dana has a background in fine arts and fashion design that she pulls from while on set, designing spaces and forecasting aesthetic trends for clients. Her deep understanding of storytelling through imagery is part of what inspires her passion for set design and styling.

Deanna Domino, Art Director & Set Stylist – Deanna has styled in commercial photography for over a decade. Calling on her skills as a painter, she will frequently create original pieces to be used in her designs. She excels at creating authentic spaces and loves to incorporate vintage pieces to convey a sense of time in the sets she styles. She has worked for clients such as Smuckers, HGTV, GE, Sherwin Williams, Dutch Boy, Jif, Nestlé, Target, West Elm, Kichler and Lowe's.

Lauren Skunta, Art Director & Set Stylist – Lauren is a formally trained painter whose work has evolved over time to include a variety of mediums. She comes to TRG with a history of creating New York window displays for clients such as Anthropologie and Bloomingdales. Lauren enjoys creating environments that highlight a product or collection, focusing on elevating brands through visual narrative. Balance, texture, and a refined color palette are top of mind in everything she creates.

Brigit Youngblutt, Art Director & Set Stylist – Brigit came to TRG after being lead stylist for JOANN. She's styled national commercials and TV segments and her work has been featured on Martha Stewart Weddings. She loves to play with color, texture to enhance the mood of the space and enjoys working with clients to bring their visions to life.

Anna Baldi, Set Designer – As TRG's Set Designer, Anna brings her understanding of how design and construction must work together in every project. With nearly 20 years of design experience, and a degree in Interior Design, she has been the lead interior designer on award-winning projects like The Last Page restaurant which was awarded 2021 Interior Design Project of the Year at the NAIOP Awards. She also enjoys her role as an adjunct professor at the Cleveland Institute of Art as teaching has always been a passion of hers. Anna loves the opportunity to create something new for clients and excels at taking clients inspiration and feedback and applying it to her work.

Roni Callahan, Set Designer – A self-proclaimed Jill-of-all-trades Roni found that her position as Junior Set Designer brings together all her varying interests into one position. She is professionally trained as a painter and interior designer and has produced large scale murals and displays for clients including Whole Foods Market, Progressive, Anthropologie, and a variety of small local businesses and homeowners. Roni loves the thrill of seeing something drawn on paper being reproduced perfectly in front of her eyes.

RESIDENCY can be found at trgresidency.com.

Special thanks to creative powerhouse Kelley Shaffer, whom we tapped to be our North Star guiding the TRG ship through this process. No easy task in an industry that often doesn't allow the time to focus on ourselves and invest the creative energy to build something so unique. She consistently demonstrates profound leadership, design sense, and an intrinsic understanding of our process and the demographic we aim to connect with.

About TRG Multimedia:

TRG Multimedia is an industry-leading production studio that services the ever-expanding content needs of global brands. Our versatile and passionate creatives produce world-class photography, video, CGI, and set design utilizing their decades of industry experience. We employ these capabilities to build cost-effective solutions to achieve our client's goals and maximize their budgets while providing best-in-class service. Our 130,000sq. ft. space, houses over 40 semi-permanent sets, a soundstage, and an immense collection of curated props and furniture to simplify our clients' creative process.

Serving national clients from our studio in Cleveland, Ohio, TRG is adept at remote shooting and providing exemplary service no matter where you're located.

Contact: Adam Wilde, President

[email protected]

216-781-8644

www.trgresidency.com

SOURCE TRG Multimedia