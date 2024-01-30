TRG Multimedia Launches TRG Sound & Vision: A New Sound Stage & Film Production Company in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TRG Multimedia has announced a new division: TRG Sound & Vision, a sound stage and film production company based in Cleveland, Ohio.

TRG Multimedia's Adam Wilde launched the division with two industry veterans: Geoff Yaw and Ryan J. Kelly. TRG Sound & Vision comes to market as the demand for content soars, the sound-stage market booms and Northeast Ohio grows as a film production destination.

TRG Sound & Vision is a natural evolution for the commercial production company, whose 160,000 square feet of studio space includes a sound stage, sets and a 40-foot by 60-foot cyc (infinity) wall.

It will not only be one of the largest sound stages in Ohio – TRG Sound & Vision will help solve the labor problem studios face when they film outside of Hollywood, including access to gaffers, electricians and other skilled industry professionals.

"For years we've heard that Northeast Ohio needs better infrastructure to make it a true hub for the film industry. Our sound stage and production capabilities will boost our region's offerings in a location that's convenient for studios and on-the-ground talent alike," said Wilde.

The company plans to further develop the studio space with advanced and emerging technology, like volume screens, to grow with the industry.

Wilde moves into the role of CEO and President, leading both TRG Multimedia and TRG Sound & Vision. He took sole ownership of TRG Multimedia in 2023 from founder and former owner Martin Reuben, who started the company 40+ years ago. Wilde has been with TRG since 2003.

Geoff Yaw will be Head of Creative. A 7-time Emmy-winner, Yaw comes to this role after 18 years as creative director at Think Media and a director / producer on several award-winning documentaries. Ryan J. Kelly will be Head of Production. Also an Emmy winner, Kelly comes to TRG from Transition Studios, where he was vice president of operations, producer and director.

"TRG Sound & Vision is a reflection of our business' growth – and our region's momentum," said Wilde. "This division will function separately from our commercial production business, but will still offer new possibilities and resources to that side of the house. Our TV and film production will also benefit from our commercial expertise and capabilities."

The company has already started production on several projects, including a TV series, docuseries and multiple films.

Tours of the sound stage and facilities are available on request.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ryan J. Kelly

Head of Production

TRG Sound & Vision

216-256-6693

[email protected]

ABOUT TRG SOUND & VISION

TRG Sound & Vision is a film production company and sound stage based in Cleveland, Ohio. Launched by commercial and film industry veterans Adam Wilde, Geoff Yaw and Ryan Kelly, TRG Sound & Vision is an essential asset to Northeast Ohio's film industry, offering one of the region's largest sound stages and access to skilled industry professionals, with proximity to the city and complete resources a production demands. TRG Sound & Vision is a division of TRG Multimedia. Learn more at trgsoundandvision.com.

ABOUT TRG MULTIMEDIA

TRG Multimedia is a full-service commercial production company, whose comprehensive services include photography, video, sets, CGI, styling and design. Based in Cleveland, its 160,000 square-foot studio features a sound stage, 40-by-60 foot cyc (infinity) wall, 40+ customizable sets, two foot stylist kitchens, a MILO robotic camera, a two-story prop room and more to come. Founded in 1983, TRG Multimedia has become one of the leading multimedia companies in the Midwest with Fortune 500 clients, like Wayfair and Moen. Learn more at trgmultimedia.com.

