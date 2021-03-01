TRG Off to a Quick Start in 2021

The recognition comes amidst several other recent developments within the company's operations, service offerings and overall capabilities. In September 2020, TRG announced it had successfully completed its PCI SSC (Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council) PIN 3.0 audit through VISA's PIN security program and received TPA (Third Party Agent) sponsorship by Wells Fargo and Bank of America. In December 2020, the company announced a new 60,000 square foot Enterprise Mobility Center (EMC), Technology Lifecycle Management (TLM) platform and transition to a new brand identity of simply "TRG."

"We're grateful for the acknowledgments," said Sean Kennedy, TRG President. "Our mission is to Make Technology Simple for our customers, so it's been critical for us to stay ahead of the market. We've completely transformed our business over the last several years, and we'll continue to evolve to best support the changing technology landscape. Regardless of the external forces and dynamics around us, we remain focused on growth and innovation - in our team, operations and service offerings."

With facilities across the United States, Canada and Europe, TRG provides the industry's most comprehensive suite of lifecycle management services for any enterprise mobility, point of sale or payment need – offering a one-stop-shop solution agnostic across vendor, lifecycle stage and service. With more than 10 million devices under management, TRG has developed a proven track record with 5,000+ customers across all industries and applications.

TRG is a global managed solutions provider focused on enterprise mobility, point of sale and payments. With facilities across the United States, Canada and Europe, we provide the most comprehensive suite of lifecycle management services – from warehouse to boardroom and deployment to retirement. Our mission is to Make Technology Simple, helping customers accelerate projects, drive application success, improve employee & customer experience and maximize ROI. We're relentless in our drive to find innovative, effective ways to enhance customer operations and challenge conventional thinking along the way. Learn more about why The Difference is Us at www.trgsolutions.com.

