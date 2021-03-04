TRG Screen Announces Acquisition Of Jordan & Jordan's Market Data Reporting (MDR) Business

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRG Screen, the leading provider of enterprise subscription spend management solutions, today announced it has acquired the Market Data Reporting (MDR) business from Jordan & Jordan (J&J).

Market Data Reporting from J&J is a managed services solution focused on providing reporting and related services to ensure compliance with licensing, provisioning, distribution and reporting policies.

The acquisition of MDR complements and augments TRG Screen's existing managed services business, particularly the Axon Declaration Service (ADS). TRG Screen is already actively working on the integration of MDR and ADS into a best-of-breed solution, making it the go-to offering in the industry for a managed declaration service. This deal consolidates TRG Screen's unique position as the only provider of enterprise subscription management capabilities spanning the whole spectrum of market data optimization, from spend and inventory tracking, through to usage and enquiry management, exchange reporting and compliance.

As part of the deal, a number of key Jordan & Jordan staff will move to TRG Screen providing continuity for clients and transfer of industry expertise.

"TRG & J&J have been friends and partners for over twenty years and we're thrilled to be able to build on this relationship and take on MDR, bring it together with ADS, and provide industry leading capabilities for exchange reporting and compliance to the marketplace," said Steve Mathews, CEO of TRG Screen.

"Exchange reporting is one of the most complex aspects to market data management, and managing it correctly is essential to maintain contractual compliance and ensure you are right-sizing your costs based on your actual consumption. I'm very pleased that MDR's customers, and team, will now be part of the best-of-breed solution with the industry's leading provider of market data management solutions. Our Market Data consulting practice will partner with TRG Screen to deliver innovative solutions," said Tom Jordan, CEO of Jordan & Jordan.

This acquisition demonstrates TRG Screen's ongoing commitment to servicing the needs of market data consumers, vendors and exchanges. Recent other transaction highlights include the acquisition of Axon and their Market Data Compliance Platform and acquisition of the Market Data Insights (MDI) managed services business. TRG Screen is owned by Pamlico Capital.

Brian DeCicco from Berkery Noyes served as the exclusive financial advisor to Jordan & Jordan. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About TRG Screen

TRG Screen is the leading provider of enterprise subscription management solutions. Founded in 1998, TRG Screen is uniquely differentiated by its ability to monitor both spend and usage of data and information services including market data, research, software licenses, consulting and other corporate expenses. TRG Screen's solutions provide its customers with full transparency into their vendor relationships and their subscription spend and usage, enabling them to optimize their enterprise subscriptions. TRG acquired Priory Solutions in 2016, Screen Group in 2018, Axon Financial Systems in 2019, and Market Data Insights in 2020 and with these acquisitions is now positioned as the global market leader in the financial, legal and professional services markets. TRG Screen's product portfolio includes FITS and INFOmatch spend management, ResearchMonitor usage monitoring, Quest enquiry management solutions and Axon's exchange policy and compliance solutions. For more information visit www.trgscreen.com.

About Jordan & Jordan

Jordan & Jordan is a Financial Technology (FinTech) company that provides regulatory, market data and trading solutions across the securities industry. Keeping pace with market practice and regulatory change, J&J provides business, technical and compliance solutions to meet the challenges faced by customers in an increasingly competitive market. J&J leverages their knowledge of the financial markets across three practices: Management Consulting and Regulatory Compliance, Market Data Services, and Industry Solutions.

For more information, please contact:

Press Enquiries: Roel Mels, +31 73 6122 940, [email protected]

Sales Enquiries: Jared Libby, +1 212 499 2683, [email protected] or Marc Michels, +31 73 6122 940, [email protected]

SOURCE TRG Screen

Related Links

https://www.trgscreen.com

