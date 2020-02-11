TRG Screen Announces Acquisition of Market Data Insights (MDI)

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TRG Screen, the leading provider of enterprise subscription spend management solutions, today announced it has acquired Market Data Insights ("MDI"), a leading provider of market data managed services. The acquisition of MDI will further solidify TRG Screen's position as a global market leader of market data management solutions.

Market Data Insights – established in 2014 – is focused on providing market data expense management and optimization as a managed service for firms that are not large enough to have a dedicated market data management function, or want to outsource or augment key functions of their market data management processes to free up their staff to add value elsewhere in their business.

"MDI and TRG Screen have been partners for many years. Bringing MDI into the TRG Screen family is a very logical next step for both companies, given our strong relationship and shared view that the industry demand for market data managed services is going to continue to grow," said TRG CEO Steve Matthews. "MDI is an established firm with excellent customer satisfaction and retention, and highly experienced and industry respected leadership. We are very excited at the opportunities this acquisition brings."

The MDI acquisition complements and augments TRG Screen's existing managed services business, and the Exchange Declaration Service, acquired from Axon last year. It is fully consistent with the strategy TRG Screen is executing on for its software products and expanding its capabilities to span the whole spectrum of market data optimization, from spend and inventory tracking, through to usage and enquiry management.

"A market data management solution is more than expense management; it has to include optimization of market data usage and cost. Our approach is to take on work that people struggle with, fill their resource gaps, and do it efficiently," said Rich Sigillo, CEO of MDI. "We strongly believe that the world is moving to managed services. Unless you can create unique value, why would you do it internally?"

"We're seeing increasing demand from clients for wider software and service capabilities to cover the whole spectrum of market data management. We're evolving to meet their needs and provide a one-stop solution," said Steve Matthews. "We now have the capability to provide managed services ranging from invoice reception, invoice processing, procurement, cost optimization, commercial negotiation and managed exchange reporting, through to a completely outsourced end-to-end market data function."

The acquisition demonstrates the TRG Screen's ongoing commitment to servicing the needs of the market data consumers, vendors and exchanges.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About TRG Screen

TRG Screen is the leading provider of enterprise subscription management solutions. Founded in 1998, TRG Screen is uniquely differentiated by its ability to monitor both spend and usage of data and information services including market data, research, software licenses, consulting and other corporate expenses. TRG Screen's solutions provide its customers with full transparency into their vendor relationships and their subscription spend and usage, enabling them to optimize their enterprise subscriptions. TRG acquired Priory Solutions in 2016, Screen Group in 2018 and Axon Financial Systems in 2019 with these acquisitions is now positioned as the global market leader in the financial, legal and professional services markets. TRG Screen's product portfolio includes FITS and INFOmatch spend management, ResearchMonitor usage monitoring, Quest enquiry management solutions and Axon's exchange policy and compliance solutions. For more information visit www.trgscreen.com.

About Market Data Insights (MDI)

MDI delivers dynamic data management programs to financial firms on an outsourced basis, delivered on your inventory system or delivered as a professionally managed solution. All firms can now get world class solution regardless of their size. We are changing the way market data management solutions are delivered, one client at a time.

For more information, please contact:

Press Enquiries: Roel Mels, +31 73 6122 940, 233912@email4pr.com

Sales Enquiries: Jared Libby, +1 212 499 2683, jared.libby@trgrp.com or Marc Michels, +31 73 6122 940, marc.michels@trgscreen.com

