TRG Screen Delivers Actionable Insights for Legal, Library and Research Teams

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TRG Screen – the leading provider of enterprise subscription management solutions – introduces online subscription usage tracking data into its latest Optimize Insights solution, augmenting existing spend tracking data. Incorporating primary datasets from its usage management system, ResearchMonitor, real-time personalized dashboards allow users to maximize utilization, right-size subscription spend and improve research efficiency.

Launched in 2020, Optimize Insights sits at the heart of TRG Screen's new Optimize platform.

Launched in 2020, Optimize Insights sits at the heart of TRG Screen's new Optimize platform . Information, library, research and knowledge management departments can now benefit from a comprehensive understanding of their full library of resources via an intuitive visual analytics dashboard, combined with powerful reporting capabilities.

The platform supports the proactive management of legal research and information subscriptions, as well as other complex, high value enterprise subscriptions – such as financial market data, telecoms, IT and software – enabling all types of firms and departments to fully optimize their spend and usage .

"Legal research and information subscription management can be hard to get to grips with. We are delighted to put users in control by providing sophisticated insights in self-service visual dashboards with drill down capabilities. Actionable insights that pinpoint opportunities to optimize usage and spend now negates the need to sift through spreadsheets or build separate analytics tools," comments Richard Mundell, Chief Product Officer for TRG Screen.

Optimize Insights is now available to ResearchMonitor users, who will benefit from key features including:

Insights Library: Specially curated library of story-based visualizations and dashboards

Dashboard Studio: Interactive dashboard designer allows users to create their own dashboards.

Interactive dashboard designer allows users to create their own dashboards. Pivot Studio: Intuitive web-based pivot table interface to manipulate underlying data with slice-and-dice drag-and-drop analytics and visualization capabilities.

This latest release is included in the standard ResearchMonitor solution and securely hosted in the cloud. As a modern SaaS application, it will be continually enhanced over time, driven by customer feedback, with new features, further datasets and additional insights.

Optimize is a flexible and scalable platform, delivering value to firms with only a few vendor relationships through to those managing hundreds of millions of dollars of subscriptions. TRG Screen enables more than 500 organizations worldwide to monitor and manage their high value enterprise subscriptions, delivering up to 30% cost savings.

TRG Screen is the leading provider of enterprise subscription management solutions. Founded in 1998, TRG Screen is uniquely differentiated by its ability to monitor both spend and usage of data and information services including market data, research, software licenses, consulting and other corporate expenses. TRG Screen's solutions provide its customers with full transparency into their vendor relationships and their subscription spend and usage, enabling them to optimize their enterprise subscriptions. TRG acquired Priory Solutions in 2016, Screen Group in 2018, Axon Financial Systems in 2019, and Market Data Insights in 2020 and with these acquisitions is now positioned as the global market leader in the financial, legal and professional services markets. TRG Screen's product portfolio includes subscription spend, usage, enquiry and compliance solutions. For more information visit www.trgscreen.com.

