TRG Screen Recognized by SIIA as Best Compliance Solution

Axon Market Data Compliance Platform Earns Prestigious Industry Recognition

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TRG Screen, leading enterprise data subscription management provider, Market Data Compliance Platform has been named the best compliance solution of 2022 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world.

"Thank you to the CODiE award judges for recognizing our Market Data Compliance Platform as Best Compliance Solution. Congratulations to all the finalists and winners and thank you to the CODiE award team for hosting these awards. We are very proud of our Compliance Platform team, and especially want them for their continued dedication, hard work and expertise." Aaron Garforth, Chief Content Officer

TRG Screen's technology-enabled platform is disrupting the current approach to market data management using automated processes combined with centralized content to comply with, and report to, exchanges and data vendors. The platform provides a consolidated approach to market data management – driving efficiency & productivity – allowing market data teams to carry out more valuable activities. The platform focuses on inefficient areas of market data administration repeated across the industry and is made up of the following products:

PEAR: deploys smart technology & uses standardized searchable data sets of regulations, rules and pricing for exchanges and other data content originators. This reduces time required to source & understand the many MD policies, pricing models & keep up-to-date with the latest announcements.

ACT: on-line bespoke questionnaire enabling clients to profile an applications' MD usage through regular recertification over its entire life cycle from on-boarding to end of life. Gives a clear view of the exchange compliance obligations for all your firm's applications, allowing to quickly identify licensing & policy requirements.

ADS: outsourced solution for exchange & vendor reporting process. Automates time-consuming elements of preparing exchange & vendor declarations. This systematic approach provides accurate & compliant reporting by removing repetitive manual processes.

ACR: offers complete transparency into your firm's licensing & reporting requirements. ACR helps firms establish where they sit within the market data compliance spectrum, & makes recommendations for savings, efficiencies & process improvements.

"Even during these tumultuous times, business application, software, service and product providers continued the industry's long tradition of developing and marketing innovative solutions to meet business needs," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph.

"We are proud to recognize this year's class of CODiE Award winners. They truly represent the best of the best in a highly-competitive and ever-evolving market."

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement June 8 in the metaverse.

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries.

TRG Screen's Market Data Compliance Platform, was honored as one of 46 winners across the 45 business technology categories, including seven leadership categories recognizing outstanding companies, individuals and teams.

Industry's only peer-reviewed awards program

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors.

The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Forty-three awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging.

About the SIIA Codie Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence.

About Software Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 450 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing companies. Our diverse members provide the critical data, content, and information that drives the global economy, informs financial networks, connects learners and educators, and drives innovation.

About TRG Screen

TRG Screen is the leading provider of enterprise subscription management solutions. TRG Screen is differentiated by its ability to comprehensively monitor both spend on & usage of data and information services including market data, research, software licensing, and other corporate expenses to optimize enterprise subscriptions, for a global client base.

TRG Screen is uniquely positioned to offer the full spectrum of enterprise subscription management capabilities across:

TRG Screen's clients realize immediate ROI and significant long-term cost savings, transparency into their purchased subscriptions, workflow improvements and a higher degree of compliance with their vendor contracts.

