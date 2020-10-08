TRG Screen Unveils its Vision for Optimizing Market Data Subscription Management

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TRG Screen, the leading provider of enterprise subscription management solutions, today announced its vision that will empower financial services firms to fully optimize their market data and information service subscriptions. Optimize will integrate TRG Screen's suite of enhanced subscription management products into a single, best-of-breed platform.

Optimize Spend – The next generation of market data spend management

The Optimize platform - The Next Generation of Market Data & Enterprise Subscription Management TRG Screen is the only vendor who offers subscription spend, usage, compliance and enquiry capabilities from one provider. The Optimize platform adds an important new dimension by allowing you to seamlessly manage and optimize all of this in one place - the entire lifecycle of your enterprise subscriptions in a single platform.

Optimize will be released through a phased program which will start in early 2021 with a new best-of-breed market data spend management solution. Building on the best of FITS and INFOmatch with major functionality enhancements, Optimize Spend will provide the next generation of market data spend management. So much more than just an "inventory system", Optimize Spend will offer a complete end-to-end market data subscription spend management solution. It spans demand management, supply management and financial management with vendor management at its core, and critical capabilities for proactive contract compliance.

Optimize Insights – Discover optimization opportunities within your subscription landscape

TRG Screen enables more than 400 organizations worldwide to monitor and manage their high value enterprise subscriptions, delivering up to 30% cost savings. It has extended its software suite to become the only vendor offering subscription spend, usage, compliance and enquiry products from one provider as an integrated offering. Optimize brings all these capabilities into one platform, allowing users to manage their entire subscription lifecycle in one place. The benefits are far ranging, most notably the unique subscription management insights hub – Optimize Insights – which adds an important new dimension to subscription management.

Optimize Insights takes data from across TRG Screen's entire software suite and automates analysis to unlock actionable insights. With an advanced understanding of their subscriptions, users can quickly identify opportunities to optimize both spend and usage, realizing the full value of their market data and other high value subscriptions. Users can:

Make data-driven decisions that have a direct impact on subscription spend.

Identify whether they are wasting money on unfulfilled and underused subscriptions.

on unfulfilled and underused subscriptions. Take action to reduce expenditure and maximize usage.

Track, monitor and demonstrate compliance with vendor agreements.

with vendor agreements. Automate workflows and manage enquiries for proactive and efficient subscription management.

"The Optimize platform integrates critical capabilities for managing complex enterprise subscriptions to provide next generation capabilities for market data and enterprise subscription management," comments Richard Mundell, Chief Product Officer at TRG Screen. "Optimize Spend is a true best-of-breed solution bringing together the best of 20 years of FITS and INFOmatch. Coupled with Optimize Insights it moves the industry into the future with automation and intelligence to allow you to truly optimize your subscription landscape."

After the initial release of Optimize Spend in early 2021, the program will continue until the complete TRG Screen product suite has been enhanced and introduced to the platform.

About TRG Screen

TRG Screen is the leading provider of enterprise subscription management solutions. Founded in 1998, TRG Screen is uniquely differentiated by its ability to monitor both spend and usage of data and information services including market data, research, software licenses, consulting and other corporate expenses. TRG Screen's solutions provide its customers with full transparency into their vendor relationships and their subscription spend and usage, enabling them to optimize their enterprise subscriptions. TRG acquired Priory Solutions in 2016, Screen Group in 2018 and Axon Financial Systems in 2019 with these acquisitions is now positioned as the global market leader in the financial, legal and professional services markets. TRG Screen's product portfolio includes subscription spend, usage, enquiry and compliance solutions. For more information visit www.trgscreen.com.

For more information, please contact:

Press Enquiries: Roel Mels, +31 73 6122 940, [email protected]

SOURCE TRG Screen

Related Links

http://www.trgscreen.com

