TRG Studios Is Becoming Pixel Tiger

Dallas ad agency's in-house production studio rebrands, expanding production opportunities

DALLAS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TRG Studios, the longtime in-house production studio of Dallas ad agency TRG, is rebranding to Pixel Tiger. This name change signals an expansion beyond internal agency work – in pursuit of broader production opportunities at the local, regional, and national levels – and a commitment to bold creative thinking, modern production capabilities, and scalable content creation across every major platform.

"Pixel Tiger represents the evolution of TRG Studios into a full-blown creative production company built to serve both agency partners and Pixel Tiger clients," said Paul Nelson, head of productions.

Pixel Tiger combines high-end creative production with full in-house execution, enabling projects to move seamlessly from concept through final delivery. The studio offers a broad range of capabilities under one roof, including broadcast production, digital and social content, photography, motion graphics, animation, design, retouching, audio, and post-production – along with production management and business affairs, ensuring that projects remain compliant, on budget, and on schedule. An extensive roster of production partners allows them to bring the best talent to each project, resulting in a flexible production model that can scale from small, agile social campaigns to large broadcast initiatives.

The team at Pixel Tiger has delivered work for major brands across a variety of industries – automotive, healthcare, retail, technology, financial services, and travel & hospitality – as well as myriad clients including Schwab, Ram Trucks, Firehouse Subs, America's Best Eyecare + Eyewear, Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, Colmet, Rain-X, World's Best Cat Litter, Woodside Energy, Pulte Homes, Good Good Golf, Crazy Water, Eyeglass World, Bouncie, and many more. Pixel Tiger has helped these brands launch new products, build awareness, drive engagement, and deliver measurable business results.

"TRG is thrilled to support Paul and the entire Pixel Tiger team with this rebrand," said TRG CEO Pete Lempert. "It better positions a team of top-tier production talent to compete more visibly in the marketplace while continuing to support long-standing TRG partnerships."

For more information about Pixel Tiger, follow @PixelTigerProductions or to get in touch at [email protected].

Press Contact:

Meghan McPartland-Krakauer

Senior Director of Communications, TRG

SOURCE Pixel Tiger