Tri-anim Health Services announces exclusive relationship to distribute the Rivanna® Accuro®, an epidural and spinal needle guidance system

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-anim Health Services, a specialty distributor of respiratory, anesthesia and critical care supplies, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive relationship to represent and distribute the Rivanna® Accuro® portfolio of products in the United States.

Accuro is an easy-to-use device specifically designed to improve the efficiency of spinal needle guidance procedures. Anesthesia providers can take advantage of precise image guidance rather than relying on traditional palpation to estimate the spinal midline and appropriate intervertebral space for needle placement resulting in improved procedural efficacy and patient safety.

Tom Metcalf, President of Tri-anim Health Services, said, "The Tri-anim team is thrilled to be able to provide the Accuro device to our customers, as it supports Tri-anim's vision to offer the most effective products and solutions to our customers. The Accuro is clinically proven to increase first-attempt success rates, especially with challenging patient anatomy, and will help anesthesia providers improve their efficiency and elevate their standard of care."

The Accuro spinal navigation system delivers automated, real-time image guidance with significantly enhanced bone-to-tissue contrast to ensure improved localization of the desired intervertebral space for first-attempt success during spinal needle guidance procedures. Currently, there are no modalities like Accuro for anesthesia providers, specifically designed to improve the efficiency of spinal needle guidance procedures.

Will Mauldin, PhD, co-founder, and CEO of RIVANNA, commented, "We worked together to establish this strategic partnership, and are excited to begin an alliance with Tri-anim due in part to their specialty anesthesia focus and clinical expertise. This milestone demonstrates an increasing opportunity for Accuro sales in the anesthesia market, and we are pleased to gain momentum across the United States. Accuro's increased national expansion and continuing worldwide market adoption indicate RIVANNA's success and the progression of our ongoing mission to elevate the standard of care."

Accuro's state-of-the-art image guidance technologies include BoneEnhance® Multi-Frequency Image Reconstruction, which improves bone visualization, and SpineNav3D™ AI-Based Spine Recognition, which guides needle placement with real-time, automatic spinal landmark detection. To learn more about the Accuro device, read the clinical studies and request a demo, visit Tri-anim.com/rivanna/.

About Tri-anim Health Services

Tri-anim Health Services provides innovative respiratory, anesthesia and critical care products and therapies to hospitals, health systems and other patient care facilities nationwide. As a leader in healthcare excellence for over 45 years, Tri-anim offers targeted solutions, value-oriented programs, clinical expertise, and in-service training to help provide effective and efficient patient care. For more information, visit www.tri-anim.com.

About Rivanna

RIVANNA is elevating global standards of care through the development and commercialization of world-first imaging-based medical technologies. The Company's platform builds on continuous advancements in technology, including BoneEnhance® Multi-Frequency Image Reconstruction, which optimizes ultrasound for the visualization of bony versus soft-tissue anatomy, and SpineNav3D™ AI-Based Spine Recognition, which automates ultrasound image interpretation. RIVANNA's clinician-assistance solutions fill unmet needs in the healthcare delivery stream, improving decision-making, clinician workflows, health outcomes and patient satisfaction. Headquartered in Charlottesville, VA, RIVANNA is privately held and operates an FDA-registered and ISO 13485:2016 certified manufacturing facility where it produces the Accuro® product line and related medical equipment and components. For more information, visit rivannamedical.com.

