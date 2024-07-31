Tri-anim Health Services Introduces OneScope Pro Video Laryngoscope Line

DUBLIN, Ohio, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-anim Health Services®, a leading provider of innovative medical solutions, is excited to announce its partnership with One-AI® Healthcare to become the preferred distributor of the OneScope® Pro video laryngoscope product line in the United States. This partnership marks a significant expansion of Tri-anim's laryngoscope portfolio, meeting the increasing demand for advanced video intubation solutions among healthcare providers.

Commitment to Innovation and Quality

"At Tri-anim, we are committed to providing healthcare professionals with the tools they need to deliver the highest quality care," said Aric Vacchiano, President of Tri-anim Health Services. "Our partnership with One-AI Healthcare and the introduction of the OneScope Pro underscores our dedication to innovation and excellence in the medical device industry."

Tri-anim Health Services continues to lead the way in distributing innovative medical products, ensuring that healthcare providers have access to the latest advancements in medical technology. The addition of the OneScope Pro to Tri-anim's product offerings reinforces the company's mission to support healthcare professionals in their quest to save and improve patients' lives.

Innovative Features and Superior Performance

The OneScope Pro video laryngoscope is engineered for first-pass success, boasting exceptional image quality and a unique 360-degree screen rotation. This advanced design allows for effortless and direct access to patients, making it suitable for both routine and difficult intubations. The OneScope Pro comes equipped with a variety of disposable blades, available in adult to pediatric sizes, including Macintosh and angulated styles, all conveniently compatible with a single handle.

Enhancing Patient Outcomes and Provider Training

"Video laryngoscopes have traditionally been reserved for challenging airway cases, but the OneScope Pro's superior visualization capabilities, availability of both direct and angulated blades, make it an optimal choice for all intubations," said Sujit Kumar, Co-founder and CEO at One-AI Healthcare. "The enhanced visualization of airway structures and vocal cords during intubation increases the likelihood of first-pass success, directly contributing to better patient outcomes."

Additionally, the use of video laryngoscopy is invaluable in training novice providers. By offering clear, real-time visuals, the OneScope Pro helps trainees achieve higher first pass success rates, faster response times, and reduces the number of attempts needed for successful intubation. As more providers become adept with this technology, video laryngoscopy is set to become the standard practice for intubations.

For more information about the OneScope Pro video laryngoscope and other Tri-anim Health Services products, please visit www.tri-anim.com.

About Sarnova and Tri-anim:

Sarnova and its family of companies - Bound Tree Medical , Cardio Partners , Digitech and Tri-anim Health Services - have been serving the emergency medical services (EMS) and acute care markets for over 50 years. Offering over 100,000 health and safety products, services and technology solutions, Sarnova serves a diverse range of national emergency care providers, hospitals, educational institutions, businesses and government agencies, helping its customers save lives and keep our communities safe. Sarnova is a company of Patricia Industries, a part of Investor AB. For more information, visit www.sarnova.com .

About One-AI® Healthcare:

One-AI Healthcare has been putting customers first ever since their founding. One-AI's vision is to help people not only improve their life span but also their health span. One-AI delivers on this vision everyday by putting the patient at the center of everything they do, driving a cutting-edge innovation portfolio, building a strong team and delivering meaningful financial results. Ever since their founding, One-AI has worked hard to deliver products that offer high quality and high affordability. Over 100,000 surgeries have been performed using One-AI's product to date and they are just getting started. For more information, visit www.one-aihealthcare.com

Sarnova Media Contact:

Beth Scott,

Director, Marketing Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Tri-anim Health Services