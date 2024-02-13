Tri-Cities Intermodal Moves First Loads

Tri-Cities Intermodal LLC

13 Feb, 2024

WALLULA, Wash., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-Cities Intermodal has moved its first loads to the Northwest Seaport Alliance's Port of Tacoma. "It is a dream come true to see these loads moving," said Theodore Prince, Tri-Cities Intermodal Chief Executive Officer and Founder, "This could only have happened by having the support of so many stakeholders who were aligned with our vision to benefit the three-state region by providing cost-effective and sustainable transportation capacity." Prince added that, "Beyond the shippers we serve, we were very fortunate to find an investor with the necessary foresight -- along with Union Pacific Railroad's support to bring this project to fruition."

Tri-Cities Intermodal transporting 270 tons of locally-grown hay to the Port of Tacoma.
PNW Capital, the investor, is led by accomplished entrepreneur James Delaney, who is the enterprise's Non-Executive Chairman. Delaney observed that, "We were attracted by the opportunity, the highly capable team and the clear support of the local community. It is gratifying to see the first loads moving according to our business plan."

"We are excited about Tri-Cities Intermodal achieving its first success," said Kari Kirchhoefer, Senior Vice President – Premium, Marketing and Sales for Union Pacific Railroad. "This is a region that continues to grow in logistical importance, and we look forward to supporting its growth with safe, reliable service that will remove thousands of trucks from the highway."

The containers were provided by Evergreen Marine Corporation, which performs ocean transportation from Tacoma (through the Pierce County Terminal operated by Everport Marine Terminals) to Qingdao, China. The inland transportation is paid for by the exporter.  This new service replaces trucking roundtrips across the state with rail.

The first loads comprised 270 tons of hay grown locally for export by Ag West International, a Pasco, Washington based family business with a global reputation for quality livestock feed. "We are very happy to be the lead customer for this initiative," said Courtney Calaway, the company's owner. "Providing the best livestock feed available is only the first step in succeeding in a globally competitive market."

Leaders at both ends of the trip were enthused. "Expanding multi-modal transportation linkages is part of our mission to enhance the economic vitality of Walla Walla County," observed Patrick Reay, Executive Director of the Port of Walla Walla. "This new intermodal capacity is a game changer."

"Marking the latest milestone in our Inland Rail Hub Strategic Initiative, we are pleased to welcome the new rail connection between Tri-Cities Intermodal and our gateway," stated John Wolfe, CEO of The Northwest Seaport Alliance. "We look forward to supporting the growth of this new service and the broadening of opportunities for Washington exporters to access global markets."

The Tri-Cities Intermodal Center will be operated by REMPREX, who also performed the design and construction oversight. 

The facility will have an initial capacity of 75,000 lifts annually; however, there is a roadmap to significantly expand as traffic materializes. While agricultural export is the first market served, there are also opportunities for imports from the ports and long-haul domestic to and from the Midwest and East Coast.

