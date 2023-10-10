Tri-Cities Intermodal Moves Forward to Develop Intermodal Center

News provided by

Tri-Cities Intermodal LLC

10 Oct, 2023, 09:11 ET

WALLULA, Wash., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-Cities Intermodal (TCI) has signed a lease/purchase agreement to acquire the former Cold Connect warehouse and property, with plans to develop an adjacent intermodal ramp in Wallula, WA.  The plan represents a revival of the plans previously announced by Tiger Cool Express before they shut down operations in June.  Tri-Cities Intermodal is an entirely new company – and the transaction had no connection to Tiger Cool.

Tri-Cities signed the lease/purchase agreement on Sept. 27, 2023, with Union Pacific Railroad.

Continue Reading
Intermodal Lift
Intermodal Lift

The envisioned Tri-Cities Intermodal Center will benefit the entire agricultural community in the three-state region by providing cost-effective and sustainable transportation capacity. Initially, service is intended to be offered between: Wallula and the Northwest Seaport Alliance on-dock facilities for dry imports and exports (in ISO equipment.)  It will also support Union Pacific's intermodal customers moving between Wallula and Chicago (and beyond.)

"It is fantastic to have line of sight to actual operation within three to four months," said Theodore Prince, Tri-Cities Intermodal Chief Executive Officer and Founder "We were very fortunate to find an investor with the foresight, along with Union Pacific's support to bring this project to fruition."

"We are excited about Tri-Cities Intermodal advancing an initiative that will remove thousands of trucks from the highway. This is a region that continues to grow in logistical importance, and we look forward to supporting its growth with safe, reliable service," said Kari Kirchhoefer, Senior Vice President – Premium, Marketing and Sales for Union Pacific. 

The recently arrived investor, PNW Capital, is under the esteemed leadership of James Delaney, an accomplished entrepreneur renowned for his successes in the B2C sectors, particularly within regulated goods such as wine. Mr. Delaney, who assumes the role of Non-Executive Chairman, conveyd his profound enthusiasm for this endeavor. In his formal statement, he remarked, "This proposition stands as a superb concept, bolstered by a highly capable team and situated within an exceptionally favorable business environment. We are very excited to include Tri Cities within our distinguished portfolio."

The management team is composed of experienced intermodal transportation individuals.  Justin Roberts will be Vice President - Operations; Tom Smith will be Vice President – Sales and Marketing; Zachary Ybarra will be Vice President – Planning, Control and Information Systems.  The rest of the team will include Cameron Kelley, Liam Marsh, Felicia Moore and Keith Woetzel.

SOURCE Tri-Cities Intermodal LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.