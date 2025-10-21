PHOENIX, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-City Cardiology, among the nation's largest and most respected cardiology groups, has expanded their partnership with Basata to accelerate the integration of artificial intelligence across its healthcare operations. Building on the successful deployment of Basata's AI agents to manage clinical fax workflows, Tri-City is now incorporating AI-powered voice agents to handle patient communications, marking a significant step toward running its entire administrative infrastructure on a unified AI workforce.

Basata + Tri-City Cardiology

"Too many vendors solve just one small piece of the puzzle," said Dr. Jaskamal Kahlon, President of Tri-City Cardiology. "We didn't want three or four AI vendors handling different parts of our admin work. Basata is the one partner we trust to scale across faxes, phones, and more. We're becoming an AI-powered practice."

The numbers behind the move

Administrative overhead is a $1.4 trillion problem in U.S. healthcare, more than the nation spends on prescription drugs. Specialty practices are buried in faxes, hold times, and manual workflows that burn out staff and frustrate patients. This expansion reflects a growing trend among leading healthcare organizations to move beyond fragmented point solutions and embrace integrated AI platforms that reduce administrative burden, unlock capacity, and improve patient experience. Tri-City's expanded partnership demonstrates that providers are no longer testing AI at the edges, they are embedding it directly into their core operations.

One partner, full workforce

Basata's platform combines computer vision and voice AI to deliver scalable automation across faxes, phones, scheduling, referrals, and more. As Tri-City continues to embed AI into its core operations, the partnership sets a new standard for how specialty practices can leverage technology to drive efficiency and growth.

"From the moment I met the Basata team, it was clear they stand out from the AI noise in the market," said Gregg Florentin, CEO of Tri-City Cardiology. "They listened with humility and worked with us as a partner. Less flashy promises, and more real results for our practice." Florentin has embraced AI as a strategic imperative and is widely regarded as a visionary in the future of AI healthcare. "The goal of AI is simple," he added. "Let it handle the repetitive, monotonous, and unproductive tasks, so our staff can focus on what matters most: delivering more productive, and direct patient-centered care."

Tri-City isn't stopping there. The organization has a clear strategy to incorporate AI across multiple departments, further transforming its practice into a model of operational excellence and innovation.

"AI is finally moving from hype to adoption in healthcare," said Basata Co-founder and CEO Kaled Alhanafi. "Tri-City shows what happens when one of the country's most respected cardiology groups doubles down with a single integrated AI workforce. Staff are free to focus on patients, while AI handles the rest."

Looking Ahead

"As leading practices like Tri-City expand their use of Basata, the company is establishing itself as the category leader in healthcare AI operations," added Dr. Chetan Patel, Co-founder and President of Basata. "The takeaway is clear, the future of healthcare administration won't be fragmented point solutions. It will be human care supported by a unified AI workforce at scale."

About Basata

Basata is the trusted partner for AI agents in healthcare operations. Its platform deploys a suite of highly integrated AI agents, including voice AI agents for call centers and document AI agents for paperwork automation, that eliminate administrative bottlenecks, improve speed and accuracy, and expand patient access. By customizing agents to each organization's needs, Basata helps health systems and practices reduce administrative friction and unlock operational efficiency. For more information, visit http://www.basata.ai

About Tri-City Cardiology

Since 1977, Tri-City Cardiology has collaborated with East Valley hospitals to integrate state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic services, ensuring continuity and excellence in patient care. With over 42 board-certified physicians and nurse practitioners, we provide expert diagnosis, treatment, and preventive care for a wide range of cardiovascular conditions. Patient satisfaction is at the heart of our mission, every visit is designed to produce a positive, reassuring experience. For more information, visit: https://tricitycardiology.com

