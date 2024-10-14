Tri-City Healthcare District Provides Notice of Data Incident

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-City Healthcare District ("Tri-City") announces a data incident that impacted some protected health information stored on its network.

On November 9, 2023, Tri-City detected suspicious activity on its network and immediately began an investigation. The investigation included the assistance of third-party specialists and determined an unknown party accessed certain files on Tri-City's network on November 8, 2023. Therefore, Tri-City began a comprehensive review of the files at issue to determine the information the files contained and to whom the information related. Tri-City's review included the assistance of third-party data review specialists and determined the potentially impacted information included the following types of information related to some patients of hospitals in the Aurora area including name, address, date of birth, Social Security number, medical treatment/diagnosis information, dates of service, health insurance provider name, health insurance claim information, and/or treatment cost.

In response to this incident, Tri-City notified law enforcement and implemented additional security measures to further minimize the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future. While Tri-City has no reason to believe any of the information described above has been misused, in an abundance of caution, Tri-City is providing individuals access to credit monitoring and identity protection services.

In response to this incident, Tri-City implemented additional security measures to further minimize the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future. Tri-City also notified law enforcement and is reviewing its policies and procedures related to data protection. Tri-City has no reason to believe any information has been or will be misused as a result of this incident. However, Tri-City is providing individuals access to credit monitoring and identity protection services as an added precaution. If you have questions about this incident or would like to enroll in the credit monitoring and identity protection services, please call Tri-City dedicated assistance line at 1-888-783-9173 between the hours of 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. You may also write to Tri-City Healthcare District at 4002 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92056.

SOURCE Tri-City Healthcare District