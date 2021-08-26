TRI-COR Attains CMMI Level 3 for Services and Development

TCI and Xenith Solutions are committed to operating at an optimized performance level; ensuring their customers are delivered unmatched IT services. TCI's successful appraisal at CMMI Level 3 shows the dedication to providing excellent service in the areas of Agile Software Development, DevSecOps, IT Solution Architecture, Data Management, Information Security, and many other areas.

"I am very proud of our exemplary employees and their commitment to our customers," says Lee Shabe, CEO at Xenith Solutions. "Our appraisal at CMMI Level 3 for Services and Development is confirmation of our ability to provide premier DevSecOps and Agile Software solutions to our customers. Our vision of providing complex solutions in support of critical mission operations through our technical skill, tactical proficiency, strategic vision, and attention to detail is validated by this achievement. We will continue to deliver innovation at a rapid pace as we grow without compromising the quality of the services we provide."

TCI will continue to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Xenith Solutions. At the core of the businesses, they provide strategy and technology solutions, giving customers valuable insights and thought leadership on the best application of information technology to drive business objectives. Xenith and TCI will continue to focus on solving the complex business challenges facing their customers. The companies "Success Through Achievement" work ethic ensures their customers receive quality solutions through employees who pride themselves on tackling some of the most difficult operational requirements customers have – ensuring an appropriate match between the mission requirements, financials, schedule, and security.

About TRI-COR Industries:

TCI is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) providing Full Lifecycle Enterprise Business and IT Solutions company, leveraging leading edge technology that delivers technology solutions to the federal and local governments. A CMMI Level 3 and ISO-certified company that provides large-scale, enterprise Agile solutions that fuse Scrum and Kanban, Extreme Programming (XP) engineering, and DevOps best practices. For additional information on TCI and Xenith Solutions, please visit: http://www.tricorind.com/ and https://www.xenithsolutions.com/

CONTACT: Lee Shabe, [email protected]

SOURCE TRI-COR Industries

Related Links

http://www.tricorind.com/

