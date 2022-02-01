Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
MENDOTA, Ill., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (The Company) (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.9 million ($0.79 per share), compared to $4.7 million ($1.91 per share) during the fourth quarter of 2020.
Net interest income was $10.8 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $10.5 million in the same period of 2020, an increase of $329,000. The net interest margin was 3.32% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 3.43% in the same quarter a year ago.
Noninterest income was $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $7.7 million, or 57%, compared to $13.6 million during the same period a year ago. Mortgage production declined $163 million or 57% from the prior year's strong origination activity. For the full year 2021, total secondary mortgage loans closed declined $241 million or 25% reflecting a slowdown from the peak levels seen in 2020. First State Mortgage standalone earnings decreased by $2.4 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
Noninterest expense was $13.7 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $16.2 million in the same quarter of 2020, a decrease of $2.5 million, or 15%. The decrease is primarily related to lower levels of mortgage production costs in 2021.
Total loans declined $29.0 million, or 3%, to $1.024 billion at December 31, 2021, down from $1.053 billion the prior year end. There were $2.7 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans remaining in loan balances at December 31, 2021 compared to $30.1 million the prior year end, a decrease of $27.4 million. Loan demand which is normally slower in the fourth quarter rose modestly from the third quarter as business loan demand improved despite the forgiveness of PPP loans. Outstanding balances of mortgage balances and other consumer credit have faced growth challenges with secondary market refinancing due to attractive long-term rates for borrowers. Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans were 0.31% as of December 31, 2021, down from 0.73% at December 31, 2020.
The provision for loan loss declined $1.1 million as asset quality continues to improve to historically low levels. The Company provided $450,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $1.5 million in the prior year period. The allowance for loan loss ended at $16.1 million at December 31, 2021 and represented 1.57% of gross loans compared to 1.47% at December 31, 2020 reflecting quarterly net loan growth of $18.8 million.
Deposits increased $70.0 million, or 6%, year-over-year, with the majority of the growth due to CARES Act economic relief programs and PPP proceeds. Part of this excess liquidity was used to increase the investment portfolio which rose $37.3 million or 38% year over year and totaled $137 million at December 31, 2021.
The Company's capital levels remain solid as of December 31, 2021, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.26%, up from 9.00% last year.
On December 14, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.20 per share and a special dividend of $0.10 per share payable January 13, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2021.
In announcing the results, President and CEO, Tim McConville, stated "Our fourth quarter numbers reflected the slowdown in mortgage activity that had supplemented our results the last year and a half. Mortgage activity remains an important part of our business and we expect continued earnings contributions from this line of business. Asset quality as measured by nonperforming loans to total loans is at record low levels as agricultural performance has been improving and household finances have strengthened during the pandemic. We believe that our diversified balance sheet and lines of business are well positioned in the event the Federal Reserve increases short term rates. In addition, as the various economies emerge from the lockdown and supply chain impacts, we expect loan demand returning to more normal levels in 2022."
Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn. First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.
|
TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31ST
|
(000s omitted, except share data)
|
2021
|
2020
|
Interest Income
|
$ 12,036
|
$ 12,633
|
Interest Expense
|
1,203
|
2,129
|
Net Interest Income
|
10,833
|
10,504
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
450
|
1,500
|
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
|
10,383
|
9,004
|
Other Income
|
5,890
|
13,635
|
FDIC Assessments
|
73
|
150
|
Other Expenses
|
13,649
|
16,019
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
2,551
|
6,470
|
Applicable Income Taxes
|
608
|
1,741
|
Security Gains (Losses)
|
-
|
-
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
$ 1,943
|
$ 4,729
|
Basic Net Income Per Share
|
$ 0.79
|
$ 1.91
|
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
|
2,474,226
|
2,470,298
|
** Certain reclassifications have been made to preserve consistency between the periods presented.
|
TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(000s omitted, except share data)
|
ASSETS
|
12/31/2021
|
12/31/2020
|
Cash and Due from Banks
|
$ 172,804
|
$ 84,047
|
Federal Funds Sold
|
13,097
|
25,934
|
Investment Securities
|
136,719
|
99,437
|
Loans and Leases
|
1,023,940
|
1,052,701
|
Less: Reserve for Loan Losses
|
(16,121)
|
(15,508)
|
Loans, Net
|
1,007,819
|
1,037,193
|
Bank Premises & Equipment
|
27,014
|
27,926
|
Intangibles
|
8,817
|
8,426
|
Other Real Estate Owned
|
2,117
|
2,648
|
Accrued Interest Receivable
|
4,674
|
5,147
|
Other Assets
|
31,514
|
39,591
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$ 1,404,575
|
$ 1,330,349
|
LIABILITIES
|
Demand Deposits
|
177,943
|
180,247
|
Interest-bearing Demand Deposits
|
413,694
|
344,670
|
Savings Deposits
|
276,528
|
230,164
|
Time Deposits
|
339,541
|
382,967
|
Total Deposits
|
1,207,706
|
1,138,048
|
Repurchase Agreements
|
26,401
|
21,059
|
Fed Funds Purchased
|
0
|
0
|
FHLB and Other Borrowings
|
5,000
|
4,000
|
Interest Payable
|
76
|
240
|
Subordinated Debt
|
9,761
|
15,696
|
Total Repos & Borrowings
|
41,238
|
40,995
|
Other Liabilities
|
18,238
|
23,560
|
Dividends Payable
|
752
|
751
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
$ 1,267,934
|
$ 1,203,354
|
CAPITAL
|
Common Stock
|
2,476
|
2,476
|
Surplus
|
25,518
|
25,675
|
Preferred Stock
|
0
|
0
|
Retained Earnings
|
106,664
|
95,300
|
FASB 115 Adjustment
|
1,983
|
3,544
|
TOTAL CAPITAL
|
136,641
|
126,995
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL
|
$ 1,404,575
|
$ 1,330,349
|
Book Value Per Share
|
$ 55.17
|
$ 51.29
|
Tangible Book Value Per Share
|
$ 51.61
|
$ 47.89
|
Bid Price
|
$ 48.59
|
$ 35.25
|
Period End Outstanding Shares
|
2,476,553
|
2,476,083
