Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

News provided by

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc.

13 Feb, 2024, 12:33 ET

MENDOTA, Ill., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (The Company) (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.3 million ($0.94 per share), compared to $2.3 million ($0.92 per share) during the fourth quarter of 2022. 

Net interest income was $10.7 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $10.7 million in the same period of 2022, or unchanged.  The net interest margin was 3.02% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 3.27% for the fourth quarter of 2022.  The interest margin decreased due to higher funding costs.

Non-interest income was $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.3 million, or 52%, compared to $2.5 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022.  

Non-interest expense was $11.6 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $10.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.4 million, or 14%. 

Our investment portfolio consists entirely of debt securities classified as available-for-sale; therefore, unrealized gains and losses are fully reported on our balance sheet.  None of our securities are classified as held-to-maturity.  The investment portfolio decreased $46.7 million or 21% year over year and totaled $174.8 million at December 31, 2023.  The reduction of the securities portfolio in 2023 helped finance our loan growth and reduce borrowings.   

Total loans increased $72.6 million, or 6%, to $1.28 billion at December 31, 2023, from $1.21 billion at December 31, 2022.  Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans were 0.55% as of December 31, 2023, up from 0.25% at December 31, 2022.

The provision for credit loss had a negative provision of $0.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.  The allowance for credit loss ended at $16.0 million at December 31, 2023 and represented 1.25% of gross loans.  Asset quality continues to remain strong and charge offs remain low and below industry peers. 

Total deposits increased $107.9 million, or 9%, year-over-year.  However, approximately $71 million at December 31, 2023 consisted of brokered deposits.  Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances were $116 million and $220 million at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. 

The Company's capital levels remain solid as of December 31, 2023, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.28%, up from 9.20% last year.

On December 12, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.20 per share and a special dividend of $0.10 per share, payable January 11, 2024, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2023.

In announcing the results, Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. President and CEO Tim McConville, stated, "Our fourth quarter numbers reflected the continued slowdown in mortgage activity and uptrend of the cost of deposits in an effort to hold onto core funding.  Despite the market and economic stresses, solid earnings performance existed as we remain attentive to our loan and deposit strategies.  Asset quality as measured by nonperforming loans to total loans is stable as we continue to see solid performance with our borrowers.  In 2023, we saw our stock price remain fairly flat as it ended the year at $44.00.   With high interest rates impacting banks and balance sheets, we remain diligent in monitoring our local competition to offer competitive rates while continuing to provide exceptional community banking services.  We continue to believe that our diversified balance sheet and lines of business are well-positioned."

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Champaign, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn. First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage Services, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors, including operating; legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions; and other risks and uncertainties. 

TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31ST

(Unaudited, 000s omitted, except share data)









2023

2022






Interest Income

$    18,704

$    14,629

Interest Expense

8,048

3,891

Net Interest Income

10,656

10,738

Provision for Credit Losses

(76)

0

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

10,732

10,738






Non-Interest Income

3,803

2,462

FDIC Assessments

173

102

Non-Interest Expenses

11,425

10,133

Income Before Income Taxes

2,937

2,965






Applicable Income Taxes

665

684

Security Gains (Losses)

-

-

Net Income (Loss)

$      2,272

$      2,281






Basic Net Income Per Share

$        0.94

$        0.92

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

2,426,368

2,489,871

** Certain reclassifications have been made to preserve consistency between the periods presented.

   

TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, 000s omitted, except share data)





ASSETS

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Cash and Due from Banks

$             26,905

$             35,008

Federal Funds Sold

1,113

1,803

Debt Securities Available-for-Sale

174,846

221,578

Loans and Leases

1,283,792

1,211,203

  Less:  Allowance for Credit Losses

(15,990)

(13,089)

Loans, Net

1,267,802

1,198,114

Premises & Equipment

25,785

27,443

Intangibles

8,723

8,759

Other Real Estate Owned

101

132

Accrued Interest Receivable

7,572

5,951

Other Assets

40,048

39,450





        TOTAL ASSETS

$        1,552,895

$        1,538,238





LIABILITIES



Demand Deposits

172,986

184,826

Interest-bearing Demand Deposits

407,305

421,584

Savings Deposits

206,446

254,765

Time Deposits

459,994

277,606

        Total Deposits

1,246,731

1,138,781

Repurchase Agreements

22,488

23,374

FHLB and Other Borrowings

116,000

220,000

Interest Payable

73

73

Subordinated Debt

9,810

9,785

         Total Repos & Borrowings

148,371

253,232

Other Liabilities

20,914

12,384

Dividends Payable

736

757

           TOTAL LIABILITIES

$        1,416,752

$        1,405,154





STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Common Stock

2,422

2,491

Additional Paid-in-Capital

22,456

25,437

Retained Earnings

121,414

116,664

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(10,149)

(11,508)

           TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

136,143

133,084





TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$        1,552,895

$        1,538,238





Book Value Per Share

$              56.20

$              53.43

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$              52.60

$              49.92

Bid Price

$              44.00

$              48.70

Period End Outstanding Shares

2,422,358

2,490,623

SOURCE Tri-County Financial Group, Inc.

Also from this source

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (The Company) (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Net income for the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.