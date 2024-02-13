Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

MENDOTA, Ill., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (The Company) (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.3 million ($0.94 per share), compared to $2.3 million ($0.92 per share) during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net interest income was $10.7 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $10.7 million in the same period of 2022, or unchanged. The net interest margin was 3.02% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 3.27% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The interest margin decreased due to higher funding costs.

Non-interest income was $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.3 million, or 52%, compared to $2.5 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Non-interest expense was $11.6 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $10.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.4 million, or 14%.

Our investment portfolio consists entirely of debt securities classified as available-for-sale; therefore, unrealized gains and losses are fully reported on our balance sheet. None of our securities are classified as held-to-maturity. The investment portfolio decreased $46.7 million or 21% year over year and totaled $174.8 million at December 31, 2023. The reduction of the securities portfolio in 2023 helped finance our loan growth and reduce borrowings.

Total loans increased $72.6 million, or 6%, to $1.28 billion at December 31, 2023, from $1.21 billion at December 31, 2022. Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans were 0.55% as of December 31, 2023, up from 0.25% at December 31, 2022.

The provision for credit loss had a negative provision of $0.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit loss ended at $16.0 million at December 31, 2023 and represented 1.25% of gross loans. Asset quality continues to remain strong and charge offs remain low and below industry peers.

Total deposits increased $107.9 million, or 9%, year-over-year. However, approximately $71 million at December 31, 2023 consisted of brokered deposits. Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances were $116 million and $220 million at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

The Company's capital levels remain solid as of December 31, 2023, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.28%, up from 9.20% last year.

On December 12, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.20 per share and a special dividend of $0.10 per share, payable January 11, 2024, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2023.

In announcing the results, Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. President and CEO Tim McConville, stated, "Our fourth quarter numbers reflected the continued slowdown in mortgage activity and uptrend of the cost of deposits in an effort to hold onto core funding. Despite the market and economic stresses, solid earnings performance existed as we remain attentive to our loan and deposit strategies. Asset quality as measured by nonperforming loans to total loans is stable as we continue to see solid performance with our borrowers. In 2023, we saw our stock price remain fairly flat as it ended the year at $44.00. With high interest rates impacting banks and balance sheets, we remain diligent in monitoring our local competition to offer competitive rates while continuing to provide exceptional community banking services. We continue to believe that our diversified balance sheet and lines of business are well-positioned."

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Champaign, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn. First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage Services, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors, including operating; legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions; and other risks and uncertainties.

TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31ST (Unaudited, 000s omitted, except share data)

















2023

2022











Interest Income



$ 18,704

$ 14,629 Interest Expense



8,048

3,891 Net Interest Income



10,656

10,738 Provision for Credit Losses



(76)

0 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

10,732

10,738











Non-Interest Income



3,803

2,462 FDIC Assessments



173

102 Non-Interest Expenses



11,425

10,133 Income Before Income Taxes



2,937

2,965











Applicable Income Taxes



665

684 Security Gains (Losses)



-

- Net Income (Loss)



$ 2,272

$ 2,281











Basic Net Income Per Share



$ 0.94

$ 0.92 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

2,426,368

2,489,871

** Certain reclassifications have been made to preserve consistency between the periods presented.



TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, 000s omitted, except share data)









ASSETS

12/31/2023

12/31/2022 Cash and Due from Banks

$ 26,905

$ 35,008 Federal Funds Sold

1,113

1,803 Debt Securities Available-for-Sale

174,846

221,578 Loans and Leases

1,283,792

1,211,203 Less: Allowance for Credit Losses

(15,990)

(13,089) Loans, Net

1,267,802

1,198,114 Premises & Equipment

25,785

27,443 Intangibles

8,723

8,759 Other Real Estate Owned

101

132 Accrued Interest Receivable

7,572

5,951 Other Assets

40,048

39,450









TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,552,895

$ 1,538,238









LIABILITIES







Demand Deposits

172,986

184,826 Interest-bearing Demand Deposits

407,305

421,584 Savings Deposits

206,446

254,765 Time Deposits

459,994

277,606 Total Deposits

1,246,731

1,138,781 Repurchase Agreements

22,488

23,374 FHLB and Other Borrowings

116,000

220,000 Interest Payable

73

73 Subordinated Debt

9,810

9,785 Total Repos & Borrowings

148,371

253,232 Other Liabilities

20,914

12,384 Dividends Payable

736

757 TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 1,416,752

$ 1,405,154









STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common Stock

2,422

2,491 Additional Paid-in-Capital

22,456

25,437 Retained Earnings

121,414

116,664 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(10,149)

(11,508) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

136,143

133,084









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,552,895

$ 1,538,238









Book Value Per Share

$ 56.20

$ 53.43 Tangible Book Value Per Share

$ 52.60

$ 49.92 Bid Price

$ 44.00

$ 48.70 Period End Outstanding Shares

2,422,358

2,490,623

SOURCE Tri-County Financial Group, Inc.