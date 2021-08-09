Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc.

Aug 09, 2021, 15:48 ET

MENDOTA, Ill., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (The Company) (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $3.6 million ($1.44 per share), compared to $5.1 million ($2.08 per share) during the second quarter of 2020.

Net interest income was $10.6 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $9.0 million in the same period of 2020, an increase of 18%. The net interest margin was 3.31% for the second quarter of 2021, and 3.14% in the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest income was $9.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $7.3 million, or 43%, compared to $17.1 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decrease can be primarily attributed to lower mortgage volume from the prior year record level. First State Mortgage net income decreased by $1.4 million compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense was $15.1 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $17.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $2.8 million, or 16%. The decrease is related primarily to variable expenses resulting from lower mortgage activity.

Total loans declined $34.0 million, or 3%, to $1.02 billion from $1.05 billion at June 30, 2020. There were $30.8 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans included in loan balances at June 30, 2021 compared to $51.6 million the prior year quarter end, a decrease of $20.7 million. Non-agricultural business loan demand continues to be weak due to the pandemic and supply chain impacts, while portfolio mortgage and home equity loan balances were refinanced into the secondary market due to historically low rates. Offsetting some of the decline was an increase in agricultural lending activity at June 30, 2021 compared to the prior year. Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans were 0.43% as of June 30, 2021, down from 0.81% at June 30, 2020.

The provision for loan loss decreased $1.1 million as asset quality continues to improve. The Company provided $450,000 during the second quarter of 2021 compared to $1,500,000 in the prior year period. The allowance for loan loss ended at $15.8 million at June 30, 2021 and represented 1.56% of gross loans compared to 1.39% at June 30, 2020.

Deposits increased $94.9 million, or 9%, year-over-year, with the majority of the growth due to CARES Act economic relief programs and PPP proceeds.  The investment portfolio rose $28.5 million or 29% year over year and totaled $127 million at June 30, 2021 due to the significant increase in liquidity from net loan runoff and direct deposit of government relief funds.

The Company's capital levels remain solid as of June 30, 2021, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.96%, up from 8.51% last year.

On June 8, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.15 per share payable July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2021.

In announcing the results, President and CEO, Tim McConville, stated "Our second quarter numbers, although down from a record quarter a year ago, represented strong earnings performance from a peak refinance period last year.  Mortgage activity continues to positively contribute to earnings. Total mortgage production this year totaled $436 million, up from $390 million in 2020, but $83 million less in the second quarter only.  Asset quality as measured by nonperforming loans to total loans is stable as we continue to monitor the pandemic impact. As staffing shortages improve and supply chains normalize, we expect overall loan demand to return to more normal levels allowing us to put excess liquidity back to work."

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in

Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn. First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.

TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30th

(000s omitted, except share data)









2021

2020






Interest Income

$    12,367

$    11,967

Interest Expense

1,733

2,934

Net Interest Income

10,634

9,033

Provision for Loan Losses

450

1,500

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

10,184

7,533






Other Income

9,739

17,069

FDIC Assessments

60

99

Other Expenses

15,027

17,788

Income Before Income Taxes

4,836

6,715






Applicable Income Taxes

1,264

1,934

Security Gains (Losses)

-

355

Net Income (Loss)

$      3,572

$      5,136






Basic Net Income Per Share

$        1.44

$        2.08

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

2,482,675

2,467,374

TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(000s omitted, except share data)





ASSETS

6/30/2021

6/30/2020

Cash and Due from Banks

$           140,677

$             38,742

Federal Funds Sold

26,179

9,721

Investment Securities

127,108

98,609

Loans and Leases

1,016,719

1,050,726

  Less:  Reserve for Loan Losses

(15,837)

(14,649)

Loans, Net

1,000,882

1,036,077

Bank Premises & Equipment

27,323

26,861

Intangibles

8,392

8,390

Other Real Estate Owned

2,968

2,621

Accrued Interest Receivable

4,821

6,567

Other Assets

34,254

31,437





        TOTAL ASSETS

$        1,372,604

$        1,259,025





LIABILITIES



Demand Deposits

170,055

158,375

Interest-bearing Demand Deposits

388,595

313,309

Savings Deposits

270,274

202,459

Time Deposits

351,637

411,520

        Total Deposits

1,180,561

1,085,663

Repurchase Agreements

17,816

15,094

Fed Funds Purchased

0

0

FHLB and Other Borrowings

5,000

4,001

Interest Payable

240

240

Subordinated Debt

15,723

15,670

         Total Repos & Borrowings

38,779

35,005

Other Liabilities

20,011

21,749

Dividends Payable

382

379

           TOTAL LIABILITIES

$        1,239,733

$        1,142,796





CAPITAL



Common Stock

2,485

2,467

Surplus

25,871

25,232

Preferred Stock

0

0

Retained Earnings

101,770

84,944

FASB 115 Adjustment

2,745

3,586

            TOTAL CAPITAL

132,871

116,229





TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL

$        1,372,604

$        1,259,025

Book Value Per Share

$               53.52

$               47.11

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$               50.14

$               43.71

Bid Price

$               45.60

$               33.75

Period End Outstanding Shares

2,482,675

2,467,374

SOURCE Tri-County Financial Group, Inc.

