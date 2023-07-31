Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

MENDOTA, Ill., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (The Company) (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $2.7 million ($1.09 per share), compared to $2.5 million ($0.99 per share) during the second quarter of 2022. Net income was $4.2 million ($1.71 per share) for the six-month period ending June 30, 2023 compared to $4.3 million ($1.74 per share) during the same six-month period a year ago.

Net interest income was $11.0 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $11.2 million in the same period of 2022, a decrease of 2%.

Noninterest income was $4.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.0 million, or 35%, compared to $2.9 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Noninterest expense was $11.4 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $10.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.1 million, or 10%.

Total loans increased $116 million, or 11%, to $1.22 billion at June 30, 2023, from $1.11 billion at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans were 0.24% as of June 30, 2023, up from 0.19% at June 30, 2022.

The allowance for loan loss ended at $16.7 million at June 30, 2023 and represented 1.36% of gross loans compared to 1.57% at June 30, 2022. Asset quality continues to remain strong and charge offs remain low and below industry peers.

Deposits increased $30.0 million, or 3%, year-over-year. The investment portfolio decreased $70.0 million or 27% year over year and totaled $191.9 million at June 30, 2023.

The Company's capital levels remain solid as of June 30, 2023, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.12%, down from 9.17% last year.

On June 13, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.20 per share, payable July 13, 2023, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2023.

In announcing the results, President and CEO Tim McConville, stated "Our second quarter numbers reflected the continued slowdown in mortgage activity; however, solid earnings performance existed as we remain attentive to our loan and deposit strategies. Asset quality as measured by nonperforming loans to total loans is stable as we continue to see strong performance with our borrowers. We remain diligent in monitoring our local competition to offer competitive rates while continuing to provide exceptional community banking services. We continue to believe that our diversified balance sheet and lines of business are well-positioned. Overall, we anticipate loan demand to remain steady, and we look forward to supporting the credit needs throughout our communities."

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Champaign, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn. First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage Services, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors, including operating; legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions; and other risks and uncertainties.

TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30TH (Unaudited, 000s omitted, except share data)

















2023

2022











Interest Income



$ 17,076

$ 12,470 Interest Expense



6,065

1,232 Net Interest Income



11,011

11,238 Provision for Loan Losses



(35)

450 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

11,046

10,788











Other Income



3,961

2,941 FDIC Assessments



93

90 Other Expenses



11,335

10,337 Income Before Income Taxes



3,579

3,302











Applicable Income Taxes



887

837 Security Gains (Losses)



-

- Net Income (Loss)



$ 2,692

$ 2,465











Basic Net Income Per Share



$ 1.09

$ 0.99 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

2,463,208

2,482,821









** Certain reclassifications have been made to preserve consistency between the periods presented.

TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, 000s omitted, except share data)









ASSETS

6/30/2023

6/30/2022 Cash and Due from Banks

$ 25,097

$ 19,175 Federal Funds Sold

2,058

1,027 Investment Securities

191,887

261,440 Loans and Leases

1,221,456

1,105,015 Less: Reserve for Loan Losses

(16,698)

(16,970) Loans, Net

1,204,758

1,088,045 Bank Premises & Equipment

26,926

26,759 Intangibles

8,735

8,788 Other Real Estate Owned

132

2,376 Accrued Interest Receivable

6,162

5,421 Other Assets

36,781

30,567









TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,502,536

$ 1,443,598









LIABILITIES







Demand Deposits

178,274

180,075 Interest-bearing Demand Deposits

400,186

406,883 Savings Deposits

229,555

293,440 Time Deposits

410,215

307,788 Total Deposits

1,218,230

1,188,186 Repurchase Agreements

26,737

27,865 Fed Funds Purchased

0

43,038 FHLB and Other Borrowings

101,000

35,505 Interest Payable

73

73 Subordinated Debt

9,797

9,773 Total Repos & Borrowings

137,607

116,254 Other Liabilities

14,668

11,544 Dividends Payable

504

507 TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 1,371,009

$ 1,316,491









CAPITAL







Common Stock

2,463

2,484 Surplus

24,118

25,742 Preferred Stock

0

0 Retained Earnings

116,628

109,999 FASB 115 Adjustment

(11,682)

(11,118) TOTAL CAPITAL

131,527

127,107









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL

$ 1,502,536

$ 1,443,598









Book Value Per Share

$ 53.41

$ 51.17 Tangible Book Value Per Share

$ 49.86

$ 47.63 Bid Price

$ 44.75

$ 46.00 Period End Outstanding Shares

2,462,688

2,484,043

SOURCE Tri-County Financial Group, Inc.