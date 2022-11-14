Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MENDOTA, Ill., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (The Company) (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $5.6 million ($2.27 per share), compared to $4.1 million ($1.64 per share) during the third quarter of 2021.

Net interest income was $11.8 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $11.2 million in the same period of 2021, an increase of 5%. The net interest margin was 3.34% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.42% for the third quarter of 2021.

Noninterest income was $2.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 42%, compared to $5.0 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The decrease can be primarily attributed to lower mortgage volume from the prior year. First State Mortgage had a net loss of $1.2 million as of the third quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $3.2 million at September 30, 2021.

Noninterest expense was $10.8 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $10.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $0.5 million, or 5%.

Total loans increased $132.6 million, or 13%, to $1.14 billion at September 30, 2022, from $1.01 billion at September 30, 2021. Commercial real estate and agricultural lending activity increased compared to the prior year. Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans were 0.24% as of September 30, 2022, down from 0.45% at September 30, 2021.

The provision for loan loss had a negative provision of $3.85 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The allowance for loan loss ended at $13.13 million at September 30, 2022 and represented 1.17% of gross loans compared to 1.62% at September 30, 2021. During the beginning of COVID, the provision was increased to account for potential losses and an increase in default payments. However, asset quality continues to remain strong over two years later and a $4 million negative provision was made in the third quarter to account for the excess in our reserve and as we prepare for the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) new accounting standards that will be effective January 1, 2023.

Deposits decreased $26.7 million, or 2%, year-over-year. The investment portfolio rose $107.7 million or 79% year over year and totaled $244.3 million at September 30, 2022.

The Company's capital levels remain solid as of September 30, 2022, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.76%, down from 10.13% last year.

On September 13, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.20 per share payable October 13, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 30, 2022.

In announcing the results, President and CEO, Tim McConville, stated "Our third quarter numbers again represented strong earnings performance that we are experiencing in 2022. Asset quality as measured by nonperforming loans to total loans is stable as we continue to see strong performance and good liquidity with our borrowers. Our commercial and agricultural loan demands have continued to be strong. We continue to monitor the impact of inflationary pressures, supply chain issues, and staffing shortages on our businesses and consumers. Overall, we anticipate loan demand to remain strong, and we look forward to supporting the credit needs of our businesses and communities."

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Champaign, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn. First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.

TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30TH (000s omitted, except share data)

















2022

2021











Interest Income



$ 13,716

$ 12,739 Interest Expense



1,964

1,499 Net Interest Income



11,752

11,240 Provision for Loan Losses



(3,850)

450 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

15,602

10,790











Other Income



2,904

5,018 FDIC Assessments



123

90 Other Expenses



10,686

10,177 Income Before Income Taxes



7,697

5,541











Applicable Income Taxes



2,071

1,476 Security Gains (Losses)



-

- Net Income (Loss)



$ 5,626

$ 4,065











Basic Net Income Per Share



$ 2.27

$ 1.64 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

2,474,140

2,474,043

** Certain reclassifications have been made to preserve consistency between the periods presented.

TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (000s omitted, except share data)









ASSETS

9/30/2022

9/30/2021 Cash and Due from Banks

$ 28,286

$ 159,009 Federal Funds Sold

1,513

17,441 Investment Securities

244,338

136,591 Loans and Leases

1,137,763

1,005,156 Less: Reserve for Loan Losses

(13,133)

(16,265) Loans, Net

1,124,630

988,891 Bank Premises & Equipment

27,210

27,247 Intangibles

8,773

8,375 Other Real Estate Owned

145

2,623 Accrued Interest Receivable

6,404

5,893 Other Assets

37,605

33,265









TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,478,904

$ 1,379,335









LIABILITIES







Demand Deposits

177,797

166,487 Interest-bearing Demand Deposits

413,281

386,930 Savings Deposits

269,428

277,082 Time Deposits

290,691

347,375 Total Deposits

1,151,197

1,177,874 Repurchase Agreements

27,899

24,272 Fed Funds Purchased

0

0 FHLB and Other Borrowings

149,000

5,000 Interest Payable

160

520 Subordinated Debt

9,779

15,736 Total Repos & Borrowings

186,838

45,528 Other Liabilities

11,056

19,475 Dividends Payable

505

380 TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 1,349,596

$ 1,243,257









CAPITAL







Common Stock

2,474

2,470 Surplus

25,082

25,133 Preferred Stock

0

0 Retained Earnings

115,130

105,464 FASB 115 Adjustment

(13,378)

3,011 TOTAL CAPITAL

129,308

136,078









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL

$ 1,478,904

$ 1,379,335









Book Value Per Share

$ 52.27

$ 55.10 Tangible Book Value Per Share

$ 48.72

$ 51.71 Bid Price

$ 48.75

$ 46.85 Period End Outstanding Shares

2,473,798

2,469,798

