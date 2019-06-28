Tri Delta, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital celebrate 20-year partnership

Since Tri Delta first adopted St. Jude as its national philanthropic partner in 1999, the organization has raised more than $68 million to support the hospital's mission: Finding cures. Saving children. ® Partnerships like this help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

"After two decades of partnership with Tri Delta, I still find myself astonished by the lasting effect these inspiring women have made on the St. Jude campus and in the lives of our patient families," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Perhaps more impressive than the organization's exceptional impact is the indelible impression of St. Jude each of its members leaves on their peers and communities as they rally support across the nation."

Today through Sunday, June 30, more than 400 Tri Delta alumnae and collegiate members from across North America will gather on the hospital's campus in Memphis, Tennessee, for its annual St. Jude Tri Delta Celebration. During this special leadership weekend, attendees will hear from hospital staff and patient families, tour the hospital and celebrate collegiate leaders who fundraise tirelessly for the kids of St. Jude.

"As an organization founded to be kind alike to all, there is no greater example of Tri Delta's kindness than our work with St. Jude. We are honored to help promote their groundbreaking research and support their effort to change the futures of so many children facing cancer," said Tri Delta CEO Karen Hughes.

In 2014, Tri Delta committed to raising $60 million in 10 years for St. Jude, which is the single largest commitment by a St. Jude partner since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. In honor of this momentous pledge, the hospital recognized Tri Delta on the St. Jude campus with the naming of its short-term housing facility, Tri Delta Place. The organization has already met more than half of this commitment in just five years, with $41 million raised toward the $60 million pledge.

Tri Delta members' passion to raise funds and awareness for St. Jude is regularly displayed nationwide through programs like its Sincerely Yours letter-writing campaign, participation in the St. Jude Walk/Run, involvement in local galas and much more.

For more information about the partnership, visit stjude.org/tridelta or tridelta.org/philanthropy.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About Tri Delta

Founded in 1888, Tri Delta is a premier women's organization dedicated to helping women live, learn and lead – with Purpose – for a lifetime. With more than 237,000 members worldwide, Tri Delta operates 141 collegiate chapters and 58 chapter facilities on campuses across North America., and provides resources and support to 62 local house corporations and 245 alumnae chapters globally. As a society created to be "kind alike to all," Tri Delta is rooted in kindness with three aspects of philanthropic focus: sisters helping sisters through the Tri Delta Foundation and support for childhood cancer at the local/regional level and nationally through its 20-year partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

