Tri Global Energy and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners Start Operation of 162 MW West Texas Wind Project

Bearkat II will provide numerous benefits to the county and the local community. "Over the life of the project, Bearkat II will contribute millions in taxes to support local public services such as schools, roads, libraries and many others, including a stable income to local landowners who have leased land to host the wind project," said John Billingsley, Chairman and CEO of Tri Global Energy.

"We are delighted to announce the completion of Bearkat II, the newest addition to our growing portfolio of world-class renewable energy projects. This achievement serves as a testament to the dedication and resilience of the CIP and Tri Global Energy teams, our partners and suppliers to execute throughout the global pandemic. We are proud of this project's contribution to local jobs and generating clean wind energy to serve the Texas market," said Christian Skakkebæk, Senior Partner at CIP.

"West Texas provides the energy that powers some of the most dynamic economies in this country," said U.S. Congressman Mike Conaway (R-Texas), who represents the 11th District, which includes Glasscock County. "I am excited to see another innovative wind energy project open in the 11th District and bring even more business opportunities to our rural communities."

Tri Global Energy originated the Bearkat wind project on nearly 30,000 leased acres of privately owned farm and ranch land in 2012 and continued project development after CIP's acquisition of the Bearkat project in 2016. The 197-MW first phase of the Bearkat project commenced operations in 2017.

"We congratulate the team at CIP on completing funding the second phase of the Bearkat wind project and achieving commercial operation, which helps Texas remain the number one wind producing state in the nation," said Billingsley.

CIP and Tri Global Energy have partnered successfully on other wind projects, including the operational 148-MW Blue Cloud wind project (Bailey and Lamb Counties, Texas) and the 400-MW Panther Grove Wind Energy (Woodford County, IL) project development.

Tri Global Energy is an independent renewable energy originator and developer in the U.S. The company is a leading wind developer in Texas and among the top five in the U.S. for projects under construction. Over 4,000 megawatts of TGE's renewable energy projects are either in late stage development, financing, construction or operation, including wind, solar and energy storage projects.

Founded in 2009, Tri Global Energy's mission is to improve communities through local economic development generated by originating and commercializing renewable energy projects. The company currently develops and owns utility-scale wind and solar energy projects in Texas, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Tri Global Energy is headquartered in Dallas with regional development offices in Lubbock, Texas; El Paso and Forreston, Illinois; and Reynolds and Hartford City, Indiana. For more information, visit www.triglobalenergy.com.

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S is a fund management company with seven energy infrastructure funds and more than EUR 12 billion in commitments under management. CIP is a multinational team with extensive experience and knowledge within renewable technologies. CIP has investments in utility scale renewable assets across North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific. The team has a broad range of competencies within corporate finance, merger & acquisitions, engineering, construction, project development and project management. CIP was established in 2012 by senior executives with a proven track record from senior positions in the energy industry. Current investments include a wide range of energy infrastructure assets including offshore wind, onshore wind, offshore power transmission, biomass and energy-from-waste, and solar PV investments.

SOURCE Tri Global Energy