Tri Global Energy and TERNA ENERGY Announce Commercial Operations of Texas Wind Project

Tri Global Energy (TGE) originated and developed the Fluvanna Wind Energy Project and sold the project to TERNA ENERGY in 2016. TGE has continued supporting landowner and community relations.

"Tri Global Energy is proud to work with TERNA ENERGY to bring more cost-effective and clean renewable energy online," said John Billingsley, Chairman and CEO of Tri Global Energy. "We congratulate the team at TERNA ENERGY on funding the second phase of the Fluvanna Wind Energy Project and achieving commercial operations. It is very exciting for us to work with such an exceptional company as TERNA ENERGY to maintain Texas' role as the number one wind producing state in the nation."

Comprised of nearly 40,400 leased acres with 51 landowners, the Fluvanna Wind Energy Project was constructed in two phases, with the 155 MW first phase achieving operational status in 2017. Located near Fluvanna, Texas in Scurry and Borden Counties, the project will generate enough renewable energy to power 110,200 Texas homes, depending on homeowner energy use.

In December 2017, it was the 155 MW first phase of the Fluvanna project which allowed wind capacity to exceed coal power capacity in Texas for the first time in the state's history, pushing total wind power capacity to more than 20,000 MW, while coal capacity stood at 19,800 MW.

In 2011, Tri Global Energy initiated development of the Fluvanna project using its proprietary business model, the Wind Force Plan, which involves landowner and community investors and provides an opportunity to partner with and have a substantial ownership in the wind project development that is leasing their land.

"This is a visible sign of the power behind our community-based business model," said John Billingsley, Tri Global Energy Chairman and CEO. "Community-sponsored wind projects have been shown to create more jobs and greater local economic benefit."

About Tri Global Energy: Tri Global Energy (TGE) is a leading developer of wind energy in the U.S. The company is headquartered in Dallas with a regional office in Lubbock, Texas. Founded in 2009, TGE's goal is to develop clean energy at an affordable cost through the development of wind projects. The company currently develops and owns utility-scale wind projects in Texas, Nebraska, Illinois and other U.S. locations. For more information, visit www.triglobalenergy.com.

About TERNA ENERGY S.A.

TERNA ENERGY is a renewable energy sources company undertaking the development, construction, financing, and operation of renewable energy projects (wind, hydro, solar, biomass, waste management). TERNA ENERGY invests its own capital in the development of new electrical energy production units, develops new installations by utilizing its specialized personnel and own infrastructure / equipment for wind measurement, energy capacity planning, permission and construction procedures and owns and commercially operates its energy units. TERNA ENERGY is part of the GEK TERNA GROUP and is listed on the Athens stock exchange (ticker: TENERGY). For more information, visit www.terna-energy.com.

