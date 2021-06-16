Tri Global Energy's Team Wind Force Blows Past $100,000 In Donations To National Multiple Sclerosis Society

TGE's president and Team Wind Force captain, Tom Carbone, notes that many of the team riders know first-hand the devastating consequences of multiple sclerosis. "We have family and friends who have contracted MS, and we're riding in their memories – or in their honour as they battle this chronic disease day to day. We're already committed to being here next year, biking to create a world free of MS."

Catherine Beatty, Director, Bike MS at the National MS Society, adds, "The National Multiple Sclerosis Society is celebrating 75 years of progress, and Team Wind Force honored that progress with every pedal stroke along the 75-mile route at Bike MS. It is an incredible accomplishment to cross $100,000 raised in five years with this mighty team, fueling our progress towards research, programs, and services for the nearly one million people living with MS.

"We are grateful for the dedication, support and drive of Team Wind Force to be with us as we write the last chapter in MS - together.

In 2020, Team Wind Force was one of the top 10 fundraising teams in the North Texas area, and every team member achieved Top Fundraiser, Club 100 (top 100 of all participants in fundraising) or Club K ($1,000-plus in fundraising) ranking. Team Wind Force includes riders from Tri Global Energy, Leeward Renewable Energy, Vestas, Siemens, USAA, USO and the US military retired. The team has raised donations for National Multiple Sclerosis Society from family, friends, industry colleagues and companies in the renewable energy sector. To date, the team has raised 75% of its $30,000 goal for the 2021 event.

Departing from and returning to the Texas Motor Speedway, riders pedal along rolling North Texas country roads and through quaint rural communities on the 75-mile route. North Texas is one of 68 different Bike MS ride locations around the country. Approximately 1,200 cyclists and 80 teams took part in the Round-Up Ride. Annually, nearly 75,000 cyclists and more than 6,000 teams ride together to change the world for people with MS.

About Tri Global Energy

We are developers of sustainable energy. Tri Global Energy's mission is to improve communities through local economic development generated by originating and commercializing renewable energy and storage projects. The company currently originates and develops utility-scale wind, solar and energy storage projects in Texas, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Tri Global Energy's headquarters is in Dallas with regional development offices in Lubbock, Texas; El Paso and Forreston, Illinois; and Reynolds and Hartford City, Indiana. For more information, visit www.triglobalenergy.com.

About the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

The National MS Society, founded in 1946, funds cutting-edge research, drives change through advocacy, and provides programs and services to help people affected by MS live their best lives. Connect to learn more and get involved: nationalMSsociety.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube or 800-344-4867.

