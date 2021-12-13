Tri Health Foods Seeking 6 Families for Christmas Donation

HOUSTON, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri Health Food store has been serving the South Houston community since 1979. Founded by former NASA engineer Dr. Herman Mobley, Tri Health specializes in holistic and natural medicine. Offering everything from vitamins, groceries, meal prep and intravenous treatments.

Over the years Tri Health has been a health pillar in the community, servicing thousands of people.

This year Tri Health is asking for your help to find 6 families in extra need this season. "We believe in community and giving support to one another. This year we want to do something a little different and offer 6 families a Christmas day turkey and ham and a $200 gift card to our store. We would like for anyone who knows a family that could really use the help to send us an email or call us and just tell us a little about those people and how we can help." -Mr. Petkovich (store representative)

For more information, please visit http://www.trihealthfoods.com or Facebook. Email Tri Health Foods at [email protected] or call at (713) 947-7373.

SOURCE Tri Health Foods