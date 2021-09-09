Tri Pointe Homes' DC Metro Division Recognized as 2020 NGBS Green Partners of Excellence

POTOMAC, Md., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc . (NYSE:TPH) is pleased to announce that its DC Metro division was recognized as a 2020 NGBS Green Partner of Excellence by Home Innovation Research Labs, a full-service research, testing and consulting firm.

Every year, the firm recognizes companies that make outstanding contributions to advancing sustainable building practices and are committed to voluntary, market-driven, third-party certification of high-performance homes. The NGBS Green certification is determined by a rigorous rating system that analyzes performance in six key areas—site design, resource efficiency, water efficiency, energy efficiency, indoor environmental quality and building operation and maintenance.

"Tri Pointe Homes has been a leader in green building for over 20 years and we're honored to be recognized for our company's comprehensive program, LivingSmart®, that promotes both cost savings and a better living environment for our customers through the development, design, construction and ongoing operation of high-performing homes," says Brad Blank, president of Tri Pointe Homes' DC Metro Division. "

Tri Pointe Homes is committed to providing a greener, healthier and more efficient living experience to residents through its innovative LivingSmart® program. The program encompasses the latest in smart technology and energy-saving features, systems to help conserve water and natural resources, as well as the use of materials and equipment that help improve a home's indoor air quality. Some of the LivingSmart® features include low or no VOC products in paint, adhesives, sealants and cabinets; CRI Green Label +Plus carpet, the lowest emitting carpet, adhesive and cushion products on the market; MERV 8 or higher air filters to reduce airborne contaminants; LED lighting; Low-E glass windows; and WaterSense certified faucets and fixtures in bathrooms.

