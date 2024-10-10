Tri Pointe Homes Earns Top Honors at the Great American Living Awards 2024

Homebuilder Awarded More Than 10 Accolades Including Home of the Year and Salesperson of the Year

POTOMAC, Md., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc . (NYSE: TPH) is pleased to announce that its D.C. Metro division received 13 awards (eleven awards and two awards of merit) across the categories of design & architecture, interior merchandising and sales & marketing during the Great American Living Awards held on October 9, 2024. Tri Pointe Homes also received two of the most prominent awards of the night, "Salesperson of the Year" and the grand award for "Home of the Year" for the second year in a row.

Presented by the Northern Virginia Building Industry Association (NVBIA), the annual Great American Living Awards ceremony honors the best and the brightest in the metropolitan Washington D.C. homebuilding industry.

"The D.C. Metro Division is honored to be recognized at GALA across various categories," said Brad Blank, president of Tri Pointe Homes D.C. Metro Division. "We're proud to be among many talented industry partners dedicated to bringing quality homes to the DMV area. We'd like to thank NVBIA for recognizing our commitment to exceptional homebuilding and our hard-working team members for their dedication to our collective success."

Tri Pointe Homes' Flynn model at Del Ray Corner received awards for Best Interior Merchandising, Attached Home and Best Design and Architecture, Attached Home, along with the Armistead and Montgomery models at Eisenhower Pointe. The Flynn model at Del Ray Corner was also named "Home of the Year," marking the second year in a row the homebuilder has received this significant grand award.

The Creighton and Hanson models at Stratus at West Park and the Bryant model at Solis at West Park were favored this year, taking home awards for Best Interior Merchandising, Detached Home, Best Interior Merchandising, Attached Home and Best Design and Architecture, Attached Home.

Tri Pointe Homes' marketing and sales initiatives were recognized with awards for Overall Sales Person of the Year, Outstanding Sales Person, Outstanding Design Center Manager, Outstanding Design Center Professional and Outstanding General Sales Manager. The division also won The Jim Vance Public Relations Campaign Award for its "Bobby Berk Partnership" campaign.

An overview of Tri Pointe Homes' award recognitions is featured below.

SALES & MARKETING

Category 5: Overall Sales Person of the Year — Kimberly Shehadeh — WINNER





— WINNER Category 10: Outstanding Sales Person — Attached Homes Starting From $700,00 - $899,999 — Kimberly Shehadeh — WINNER





- — — WINNER Category 12: Outstanding Design Center Professional Manager — Outstanding Design Center Manager — Angel McCormick — WINNER





— WINNER Category 14: Outstanding General Sales Manager — Victor Valentine — WINNER





— WINNER Category 30: The Jim Vance Public Relations Campaign Award for "Bobby Berk Partnership" — WINNER

INTERIOR MERCHANDISING

Category 32: Best Interior Merchandising — Detached Home $1,00,000 - $1,399,999 — Creighton Model — WINNER $1,400,000 - $9,999,999 — Hanson Model — AWARD OF MERIT





Category 33: Best Interior Merchandising — Attached Home $850,000 - $999,999 — Bryant Model — WINNER $1,000,000 - $1,399,999 — Flynn Model — AWARD OF MERIT



DESIGN & ARCHITECTURE

Category 38: Best Design and Architecture — Detached Home $1,000,000 - $1,499,999 — Creighton Model — WINNER





Category 40: Best Design and Architecture — Attached Home $700,000 - $849,999 — Armistead Model — WINNER $850,000 - $999,999 — Montgomery Model — WINNER $1,000,000 - $1,399,999 — Flynn Model — WINNER



GRAND AWARD

Home of the Year: Flynn at Del Ray Corner — WINNER

About Tri Pointe Homes® [D.C. Metro]

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves— some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, was named to the 2024 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list, is one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the 2023 PEOPLE Companies That Care®. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for three years in a row (2021 through 2023), and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces lists in 2022 and 2023. Building upon the legacy that was established more than 40 years ago under the name Winchester® Homes*, Tri Pointe Homes is an award-winning leader in the D.C. metro real estate sector. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

*Winchester is a registered trademark and is used with permission.

