TRI Pointe Opens 12 Model Homes at Temecula's Rancho Soleo with Family-Friendly Community Celebration

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 1, 2020, TRI Pointe Homes® Southern California, a premium West Coast homebuilder, will mark the Grand Opening of Rancho Soleo's twelve (12) model homes with a community-wide celebration. The farmer's market-style event will take place from 10am – 2pm with food, music, and family-friendly activities. Located at 45100 Pechanga Parkway in Temecula, CA, Rancho Soleo will consist of 245 exceptional new homes and resort-style amenities for a lifestyle that is both rooted in tradition and refreshingly new.

Natalie Barrios, Director of Marketing for TRI Pointe Homes, states, "Rancho Soleo's Grand Opening will offer something for every member of the family. We'll have tastings from Peltzer Winery and Temecula Olive Oil Company, live music by American Patriot Music Project, a petting zoo, food trucks, caricature artists, balloon twisters—and of course, model home tours. Everyone will find something to enjoy!" Guests who RSVP to the event (click to RSVP) will receive coupons for one free food item from each food truck upon check-in at the New Home Gallery.

New homes at Rancho Soleo will offer floor plans ranging from 1,372 to 2,356 square feet, in three unique home collections. Cava will have 63 two- and three-story, courtyard-style townhomes; Cerro will offer 103 two-story duplex and triplex homes with open-concept designs and private outdoor spaces; and the Cassis collection will offer 79 two-story, single-family detached homes with first-floor master suites. Designed by William Hezmalhalch Architects, Rancho Soleo is a gated community that features Casa Cielo, a central, resort-style amenity space including a pool, club room with island-centered kitchen, and media lounge.

Keith Frankel, TRI Pointe Homes' Project Manager for Rancho Soleo, explains, "With Spanish influences and a modern flair, Rancho Soleo's design perfectly complements Temecula's relaxed lifestyle, vineyards, and picturesque setting."

Phase 1 is estimated to be complete in May 2020. Prices are anticipated to range from the high $300,000s to the low $500,000s. To learn more about Rancho Soleo visit WelcomeToRanchoSoleo.com.

