TRI SOURCE INTERNATIONAL Ranks No. 1804 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

Tri Source International Shines Again: Recognized Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Tri Source International (TSI) ranks No. 1804 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 for the third time," Matt Reeser, TSI CEO said. "Thank you to our spectacular teammates in our world-wide contact centers and a very special portfolio of clients to whom we are grateful for their continued trust and support! This clearly validates our triple bottom line vision of providing profitable BPO services to our partners, giving back to the communities we serve and having fun along the way."

While ranked No. 1804 on the national list, Tri Source ranked No. 67 within the Human Resources industry and No. 10 within the Human Resources industry in California. The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

ABOUT TSI

Tri Source International (TSI) is a leading provider of best-in-class sales, customer service, and back-office support services for a multitude of industries. Leveraging innovative technologies and a dedicated workforce, TSI delivers unparalleled support and customer experiences to its clients, helping them achieve their business goals. TSI's commitment to excellence extends beyond its core services, as it also embraces outsourcing and nearshoring to enhance its offerings. By tapping into a larger pool of talent and reducing costs, TSI is able to remain competitive in the market and maintain high-quality standards for its clients. TSI's social responsibility is also a key aspect of its business, and it has been recognized for its philanthropic efforts. Recently, the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) honored TSI with the local Outstanding Corporation in Philanthropy award for 2022, recognizing the company's dedication to making a difference in the community. TSI's values of integrity, excellence, and innovation drive its operations and set it apart as a leader in the industry.

CONTACT:

For more information on Tri Source International, visit www.tsioutsourcing.com or contact Jeff Buchbinder, COO, at [email protected] or 888-314-4530.

