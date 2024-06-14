Tri Star Metals and Aubert & Duval Establish Strategic Distribution Agreement for Defense Products

FREEPORT, Ill., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri Star Metals is pleased to announce the establishment of an exclusive North American distribution agreement with Aubert & Duval, a leading manufacturer of advanced material solutions for the defense industry. This collaboration signifies a pivotal moment for Tri Star as it diversifies its product offerings and expands its reach in the defense sector.

The partnership will introduce a range of high-performance proprietary grades of steel, including the proprietary barrel grade ARMAD®, as well as advanced engineered grades tailored for barrels and components critical to defense applications. Under this agreement, Tri Star aims to meet the evolving needs of the defense industry by delivering premium quality materials for high-performance solutions.

The negotiation of this agreement was cultivated by Mike Walsh, founder and former president of Centric Alloys, who initiated discussions with Aubert & Duval two years ago. In February 2024, Tri Star acquired Centric Alloys to enhance its presence in defense markets. Mike Walsh subsequently joined Tri Star as Vice President of Defense. The successful execution of this agreement underscores the dedicated efforts of both organizations to strengthen their collaboration and enhance product offerings for the North American defense market.

Quoting Jay Mandel, CEO & President at Tri Star Metals: "Our partnership with Aubert & Duval exemplifies our commitment to providing top-notch materials and solutions. These specialty alloys developed by A & D will enable us to expand upon our existing base of commodity stainless, nickel and aluminum products provided to defense markets. By incorporating Aubert & Duval's highly engineered steel products into our portfolio, we aim to elevate standards of quality and innovation for our customers."

For more information on the exclusive distribution agreement and Tri Star's expanding product range, please contact ([email protected]) or visit www.tristarmetals.com.

**About Tri Star Metals:**

Tri Star is a domestic manufacturer and stockist of stainless steel, aluminum, and nickel alloy wire rod, bar, and finished wire. Tri Star operates a 350,000 square foot campus in Freeport, IL, and a 20,000 square foot West Coast stocking facility in Arizona. Since 2010, Tri Star has invested over $40 million dollars in capital, resulting in one of the most technologically advanced stainless steel and nickel redraw mills in the United States. Tri Star employs over 140 people in the U.S. and represents a true American success story.

**About Aubert & Duval:**

Aubert & Duval is one of the world's leading producers and processors of complex metallic materials (special steels, superalloys, titanium, aluminum), serving strategic industries such as aeronautics, space, defense, nuclear power, energy and medical. Aubert & Duval provides its customers with a comprehensive production chain ranging from materials design to forged blank parts, enabling them to secure their supply chain and meet their decarbonation challenges. Aubert & Duval is owned in equal parts by Airbus, Safran and the Tikehau Capital fund, one golden share being owned by the French State. www.aubertduval.com

SOURCE Tri Star Metals LLC