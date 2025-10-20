Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group Acquires The LRW Group, Expanding East Coast Footprint with All-Female Executive Team

Acquisition strengthens Tri Star's bi-coastal infrastructure and underscores its commitment to women-led leadership, innovation, and excellence in entertainment business management.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group today announced it has acquired The LRW Group, a Miami-based business management firm servicing Fortune 500 clients and high-profile individuals in entertainment and music.

This deal not only bolsters Tri Star's presence on the East Coast but also places it as a leader in advancing women in the highest echelons of the private wealth management business.

Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group CEO Lou Taylor (left) and Lahteefah “Lah” Parramore, CPA, Chief Growth Officer.

This partnership is a game-changer for representation in an industry where women occupy less than 20 percent of executive leadership roles.

With Lahteefah "Lah" Parramore, CPA, joining as Chief Growth Officer, Tri Star's C-suite is now entirely composed of women, making it one of the only all-women executive teams in the country.

Lou Taylor, CEO of Tri Star, and Lah Parramore, founder of The LRW Group, will jointly shape the company's evolution, marking a milestone for breaking barriers and amplifying voices in a historically male-dominated field.

As Chief Growth Officer, Parramore will lead an expansion of Tri Star's East Coast division reporting directly to Lou Taylor, where she will capitalize on her expertise and trusted relationships with clients to build influence and legacy for the company, further solidifying Tri Star as a leader in the space.

"This acquisition demonstrates how possible things can be when women lead with vision and purpose," said Lou Taylor, CEO of Tri Star. "With The LRW Group joining us, we are building capabilities with the consideration of women leading in an industry that has historically operated on a male majority. With an all-women C-suite, we hope to influence the next generation of women's leadership to see themselves at the absolute pinnacle."

"The partnership with Tri Star allows us to scale our vision beyond what is possible alone," added Lah Parramore, founder and CEO of The LRW Group. "We share the same core values and this collaboration creates new opportunities for our clients and teams. Lou is a master architect of wealth innovation and service delivery, while I have built my career as a pioneer in the wealth and legacy-building business. Together we're aligned to disrupt the industry and redefine what's possible."

Together, Taylor and Parramore are actively redefining the future of business management by modeling inclusive and innovative leadership.

About Tri Star Sports & Entertainment

Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group is a premier multi-family office and business management firm representing leading artists, athletes, executives and entrepreneurs. With offices in West Hollywood, CA, Nashville, TN, and Miami, FL. The firm offers comprehensive financial and strategic advisory services across the music, sports, entertainment and media industries. Recognized by Billboard and Variety as one of the top firms in the industry, Tri Star is known for its holistic approach guiding clients through wealth management, business strategy, touring infrastructure and long-term legacy planning. For more information, please visit www.team-tristar.com.

About The LRW Group

The LRW Group is a women-owned, full-service Certified Public Accounting firm based in Miami, Florida. Specializing in business management for athletes, entertainers and high-net-worth individuals, the firm provides accounting, tax, advisory and strategic planning services designed to align business, brand and long-term legacy. Led by founder Lateefah M. Parramore, CPA, recognized on Billboard's Top Business Managers and Variety's Business Managers Elite — the firm is known for its personalized, values-driven approach that helps clients achieve sustainable success. Learn more at thelrwgroup.com.

