Tri State Distribution Debuts New Brands Church Cannabis Co. and Highland Pantry At Hall of Flowers Fall 2019
Sep 18, 2019, 15:29 ET
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri State Distribution, a leading cannabis distribution company located in California will be offering an exclusive look of the newest brands on their roster - Church Cannabis Co. and Highland Pantry to Hall of Flowers 2019 attendees at Booth B249 taking place on September 18th & 19th 2019. Uniquely situated at the heart of the burgeoning industry, Tri State Distribution has been on an exponential upward growth trend since its launch at the previous Spring 2019 installment of Hall of Flowers.
Offering a wide range of products to meet the diversified tastes of consumers, Tri State Distribution has been consistently expanding it's successful portfolio of premium cannabis brands featuring - Rosin Tech Labs, Royal Reserve, and PlugPlay. Stressing quality over quantity, Tri State Distribution is building a portfolio of mindful brands for the diverging marketplace.
Church Cannabis Co. is an extraction company that specializes in vape cartridges which has garnered the past accolade of Cannabis Cup Winner in the hardware & vape pod strain categories for popular sku "Gods Gift". Marking a new wave of evolution, Church Cannabis Co. is available in multiple states including Nevada and Michigan and specializes in vape cartridges containing 510 thread and proprietary POD.
For more information and stockist list visit, www.churchcannabis.co or follow them @churchcannabisco on Instagram.
Highland Pantry is an infused line of CBD rich micro dosed mints founded by Suzanne Shpall who is also the creative mind behind elevated cannabis concept Flower Shop and Micahel Frank who lead marketing concepts from Sonos to high design cannabis brands such as Tokyo Smoke and others. Designed to speak to a mature women audience, this product line was developed to help achieve the effects of proper sleep, relieve stress and anxiety, reduce inflammation, and enhance intimate pleasure with plant based solutions.
For more information and stockist list visit, www.highlandpantry.com or follow them at @highlandPantry on Instagram, @highlandpantrybrand on Facebook, and @highland_pantry on Twitter.
For more information on Tri State Distribution visit tri-statedistro.com or follow them @Tristatedistro on Instagram.
For Media Inquiries Contact:
Matt Martinez
matt@tri-statedistro.com
SOURCE Tri State Distribution
