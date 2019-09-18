Tri State Distribution Debuts New Brands Church Cannabis Co. and Highland Pantry At Hall of Flowers Fall 2019

Church Cannabis Co . is an extraction company that specializes in vape cartridges which has garnered the past accolade of Cannabis Cup Winner in the hardware & vape pod strain categories for popular sku "Gods Gift". Marking a new wave of evolution, Church Cannabis Co. is available in multiple states including Nevada and Michigan and specializes in vape cartridges containing 510 thread and proprietary POD.

For more information and stockist list visit, www.churchcannabis.co or follow them @churchcannabisco on Instagram .

Highland Pantry is an infused line of CBD rich micro dosed mints founded by Suzanne Shpall who is also the creative mind behind elevated cannabis concept Flower Shop and Micahel Frank who lead marketing concepts from Sonos to high design cannabis brands such as Tokyo Smoke and others. Designed to speak to a mature women audience, this product line was developed to help achieve the effects of proper sleep, relieve stress and anxiety, reduce inflammation, and enhance intimate pleasure with plant based solutions.

For more information and stockist list visit, www.highlandpantry.com or follow them at @highlandPantry on Instagram , @highlandpantrybrand on Facebook , and @highland_pantry on Twitter .

For more information on Tri State Distribution visit tri-statedistro.com or follow them @Tristatedistro on Instagram .

