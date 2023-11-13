Tri-State Enterprises Appoints David Prater as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development

FORT SMITH, Ark., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-State Enterprises announced the appointment of David Prater as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development. Mr. Prater will lead Tri-State's acquisition efforts as they look to expand into new markets.

"I am extremely happy to welcome David Prater to the Tri-State team," said Tristan Taylor, CEO of Tri-State Enterprises. "Tri-State has a lot of history with David through our affiliation with Parts Plus. He has always been a valued adviser and I am confident that his addition will help us identify companies that share Tri-State's values and we hope to add some of those companies to the Tri-State family."

Before joining Tri-State, Mr. Prater served as President of the Automotive Distribution Network. Prior to being President, he spent more than 20 years as their Executive Vice President. In his previous role, he managed purchasing, marketing, sales and technology. At Tri-State, Mr. Prater will manage vendor relations and purchasing.

"I am honored to join Tri-State Enterprises. I have known the Tri-State team for years and watched them grow into the company they are today." said David Prater. "I look forward to assisting them in taking the Tri-State model into new areas of country."

About Tri-State Enterprises, Inc.

Tri-State is a family-operated automotive aftermarket distributor headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas, with locations throughout Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. The Company specializes in automotive hard parts, consumables, truck accessories, car audio/electronics, and paint. Operating out of approximately one million square feet of warehouse space, the Company has partnered with a comprehensive set of the major parts and accessories brands in the industry to best serve its customers. Tri-State is a member of the Pronto Network and the AAM Group. For more information, please visit www.etristate.com.

