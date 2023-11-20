Tri-State Enterprises Welcomes Robert Pesiri as Chief Operating Officer

FORT SMITH, Ark., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-State Enterprises, a family-operated automotive aftermarket distributor, announced the appointment of Robert Pesiri as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Pesiri brings 17 years of leadership experience in the Aftermarket Auto Parts industry.

"On behalf of the board and the entire Tri-State family, it is with great pleasure that we announce the appointment of our new Chief Operating Officer, Robert Pesiri, who brings a wealth of operational and technology experience in the aftermarket industry," said Tristan Taylor, CEO of Tri-State Enterprises. "The execution of our strategy across product offering, cataloging, customer service, and rapid deliveries is core to our success. We look forward to working with Rob to continue to improve such execution, build even stronger connectivity with our vendors and customers, and drive continued growth for all stakeholders."

"I am excited and honored to join the Tri-State family and contribute to the continued growth and success of the company," said Robert Pesiri. "Tri-State has an exceptional culture, experienced team, and a solid platform, which is perfectly positioned to expand. Tri-State is a distributor of automotive parts and accessories, but this is a customer service-first business – our customers' happiness is our success. I look forward to using my experiences to help Tri-State grow across additional regions while unlocking more value for customers by providing additional opportunities to utilize the Tri-State platform, all while continuing to provide a positive customer experience and build long-term relationships."

Mr. Pesiri has over 30 years of operational and technology executive leadership experience as an Entrepreneur, CEO, COO, and CIO across many industries, including 17 years in Aftermarket Auto Parts. Before joining Tri-State, Mr. Pesiri most recently served as Chief Information Officer from 2013 to 2021 for a large national auto parts distributor, where he utilized a customer-centric technology approach to create efficient processes and support the company's fast growth through M&A. From 1998 to 2013, Mr. Pesiri owned and operated a Business Development & Technology consulting firm that used digital transformation to help clients modify existing, or create new, efficient business processes along with Business Process Outsourcing services, helping clients lower costs and increase sales and profitability. From 2006 to 2013, Mr. Pesiri also owned and operated an online automotive E-commerce company, with a state-of-the-art custom catalog that offered all categories of aftermarket parts from mechanical, collision, and accessories that were fulfilled by partnerships with the largest auto part WDs in the industry.

About Tri-State Enterprises, Inc.

Founded in 1977, Tri-State is a family-operated automotive aftermarket distributor headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas, with locations throughout Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. The Company is backed by HCI Equity Partners, and specializes in automotive hard parts, consumables, truck accessories, car audio/electronics, and paint. Operating out of approximately one million square feet of warehouse space, the Company has partnered with a comprehensive set of the major parts and accessories brands in the industry to best serve its customers. Tri-State is a member of the Pronto Network and the AAM Group. For more information, please visit www.etristate.com.

(For more information, please contact):

Tri-State Enterprises

Email: [email protected]

(800) 643-2118

SOURCE Tri-State Enterprises, Inc.