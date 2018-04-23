Tri State Hosts Quarterly Food Drive

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri State's CEO outlined the team's most recent food drive.

Every quarter, the team at Tri State hosts a food drive in which they distribute items to the local community. The CEO discussed the event's success and notable moments.

The Tri State team traded the first half of their business day to hand out 100 grocery bags filled with non-perishable items in Newark, New Jersey. Paul, the CEO, highlighted the positive aspects of community service in the workplace, his favorite memories from the day and plans for future events.

"It's great to see how everyone is willing to roll up their sleeves and chip in," said Paul. "Even the cold weather didn't hinder the team from being eager to participate and expect nothing in return."

"Not only do I love the idea of doing our part and helping the community, but I can also see how giving back builds the morale of the team," said Paul. "One of the best moments was when we all got together and took an action shot of us jumping in mid-air."

Paul elaborated that Tri State actively participates in and hosts philanthropic events throughout the year. The team at Tri State is already planning their next food drive in May 2018.

Additionally, they are making donations to the local Policemen Benevolent Association, will walk in the Making Strides Against Cancer Walk in October 2018 and will host seasonal clothing and food drives in the months to follow.

"Community outreach has always been a core value for our company and we make it a point to gather ideas from our team in order to ensure we are dedicating our time to an event once a month," said Paul. "It's my responsibility to instill altruistic qualities in my team, which makes these initiatives so crucial."

Paul also mentioned the team's goal to double the amount donated for their next food drive. "We want to get as many people involved as we can."

ABOUT TRI STATE

Tri State is a premier interactive marketing agency. They use a direct sales approach to drive visibility for sports teams, entertainment and travel venues, cosmetic lines and other brands. Combining top-tier partnerships with innovative campaigns, they have built a reputation for getting record results. With exclusive promotions and enticing consumer incentives, they create impact for those they represent. Tri State has served the business of all sizes and industries from emerging start-ups to Fortune 500 giants. Learn how they drive growth for all. Visit tri-state.info.

