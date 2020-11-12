Tri-State Trucking Makes Crazy $5,000 Bet For Each New Driver: They Will Make More Than Their Last Job

John Wilbur, CEO at Tri-State, is putting his money where his mouth is. "Our drivers are the best paid in the industry, and we're ready to prove it to new drivers. What do they have to lose? If new drivers don't make more money as promised, then I'll lose the bet. I hate to lose, but I'll honor my word and pay up."

Drivers can find out if they qualify by going to TriStateBet.com or by calling a recruiter at 855-622-3664.

"Many of our Owner Operator Teams make more than $500,000 a year," says Wilbur. "Our HAZMAT Team Drivers do well, too. Our top driver made $101,287.36 last year. That's why I'm confident in my guarantee—make more money, or I'm paying drivers $5.000 cash."

ABOUT TRI-STATE MOTOR TRANSIT: Tri-State is the national leader in specialized, high-security transportation, operating a fleet in excess of 300 satellite-tracked trucks (mostly teams). Tri-State operates a fleet of vans, flatbeds, Conestoga trailers, and dromedary (DROM) trains. Whether shipments contain arms, ammunition, or explosives (AA&E), explosive waste, hazardous waste, low-level radiation, or simply sensitive, Tri-State focuses its expertise, technology, and professionals to get the job done the right way.

SOURCE Tri-State Motor Transit

Related Links

http://www.TriStateBet.com

