Tri-Tech expands emergency medical offering with the strategic acquisition of SAM Medical

LELAND, N.C., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-Tech Forensics, Inc. (Tri-Tech), a leading provider of tactical emergency medical solutions and human identification kits, is pleased to announce the acquisition of SAM® Medical (SAM Medical), a globally renowned provider of innovative medical devices and trauma care solutions including tourniquets, hemostatics, splints, pelvic binders, and intraosseous access systems. The acquisition of SAM Medical marks a significant expansion of Tri-Tech's proprietary offering of emergency medical products, further solidifying its leadership position in the emergency medical market following its recent acquisition of Hartwell Medical in January.

SAM Medical acquired by Tri-Tech Forensics Post this SAM Medical logo

Founded by Dr. Sam and Cherrie Scheinberg, SAM Medical has a distinguished history of revolutionizing emergency medical care products for the trauma management field. As a Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon and Vietnam War-tested trauma surgeon, Dr. Scheinberg pioneered many cutting-edge and life-saving products over the years, including the widely known SAM® Splint. The company also is well known for its SAM® XT Extremity Tourniquet and SAM® IO Intraosseous Access System, among other innovative products.

Dr. Sam Scheinberg's visionary contributions to the field of emergency medicine have earned him and the team at SAM Medical widespread recognition, and Tri-Tech will continue this legacy of innovation and dedication to improving patient outcomes. SAM Medical will continue its focus on developing high-quality medical devices and solutions for emergency responders, healthcare professionals, and individuals in need of critical care. Tri-Tech recognizes the importance of preserving the unique culture, autonomy and expertise that has made SAM Medical a trusted name in the medical industry for 40 years. SAM Medical will continue to be led by Mr. Randy Reed and the talented team that has been instrumental in the company's success to date, along with steadfast support from Dr. Sam and Cherrie as brand ambassadors. The proven track record of the SAM Medical team will drive innovation across product development to enhance the quality of care available to patients worldwide.

"We are confident that joining the Tri-Tech family of companies will provide a bright future for SAM Medical," Dr. Sam Scheinberg said. "Tri-Tech's commitment to excellence and dedication to supporting those on the front lines of emergency care align perfectly with our values. I believe that the team Cherrie and I have built over the years will continue to thrive and make a meaningful impact in the field of emergency medicine under their stewardship."

"Dr. Scheinberg's pioneering spirit and his team's focus on products to enhance patient outcomes has been vital in advancing the field of emergency care," said Mr. Jim Seidel, CEO of Tri-Tech. "We have enjoyed partnering successfully with SAM Medical over the years and honored for them to become an integral part of the Tri-Tech family. We are committed in supporting SAM Medical in its continued innovation, growth and success."

About Tri-Tech

Based in Southeastern North Carolina, Tri-Tech is a leader in providing emergency medical supplies and human identification solutions to first responder and law enforcement markets throughout the world. With more than 40 years of experience, Tri-Tech is the nation's most proficient developer and manufacturer of human identification solutions in the market today. Tri-Tech's premiere DNA collection kits have become the gold standard for DNA collection. The company's Rescue Essentials brand is a leading provider of custom medical kits to local, state and federal agencies large and small. And its Hartwell Medical brand is a leader in patient transport, immobilization, and airway management products. For more information, visit tritechforensics.com , rescue-essentials.com and hartwellmedical.com.

About SAM Medical

Based near Portland, Oregon, SAM® Medical is at the forefront of developing proprietary medical products that are vital for saving lives. With a legacy spanning more than 40 years, the dedicated team at SAM® Medical have been designing and producing innovative medical products that have become indispensable for a wide range of applications. SAM® products are trusted globally by a wide array of caregivers supporting emergency medical services, wilderness explorers, sports medicine specialists, worldwide security forces and pre-hospital emergency providers. Their innovative approach to medical device engineering has made them a key player in the emergency medical industry. Innovations include the SAM® Splint, SAM® XT Extremity Tourniquet, SAM® IO Intraosseous Access System, SAM® Chest Seal, SAM® Junctional Tourniquet (SJT), SAM® Pelvic Sling, ChitoSAM™, and SAM® Soft Shell Splint. For more information, visit sammedical.com.

SOURCE Tri-Tech Forensics