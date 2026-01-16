Tri-Union Seafoods Identifies Additional Quantities of Recalled Genova® Tuna at Limited Retailers Due to Inadvertent Distribution of Previously Recalled Product

Tri-Union Seafoods

Jan 16, 2026, 18:57 ET

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-Union Seafoods is cautioning consumers that a third-party distributor inadvertently released quarantined product that was associated to a February 2025 recall. The initial voluntary recall was conducted following notification from our supplier that the "easy open" pull tab can lid on limited products had a manufacturing defect that may compromise the integrity of the product seal (especially over time), causing it to leak, or worse, be contaminated with clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning.

This current recall was initiated after Tri-Union Seafoods discovered that quarantined cases, associated with the initial recall, were inadvertently shipped by a third-party distributor. The impacted products were distributed to limited retail stores as follows:

  • Meijer – Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin
  • Giant Foods – Maryland and Virginia
  • Safeway, Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions – California

Recalled products include specific can codes and Best if Used By dates indicated on the bottom of the cans, and UPC numbers listed below:

Description

UPC

Can Code

Best if Used By Date

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz 4 Pack

4800073265

S84N D2L

1/21/2028

S84N D3L

1/24/2028

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt 5.0 oz

4800013275

S88N D1M

1/17/2028

Consumers should not use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled. Consumers feeling unwell should seek immediate medical attention.

If you have a recalled tuna can, please return it to the place of purchase for a full refund, throw it away, or contact Tri-Union Seafoods directly for a retrieval kit and a coupon for a replacement product. Consumers can contact Tri-Union Seafoods at [email protected] or 833-374-0171, if they have any questions or to request replacement product. The toll-free number hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.

For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

