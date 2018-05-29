Tri-Valley Investment Potential Illustrated in Mirador Capital Partners Original Research

Following on 2016 and 2017 reports, Mirador's 2018 report details the favorable economic conditions that have enabled extraordinary success for both public and private companies in the area, as well as the expanding network of resources available to the region's professionals.

"Entrepreneurs are smart. They realize accessing talent, funding and space on the Peninsula and in the South Bay will exhaust their resources more quickly than in a place like Pleasanton," said Don Garman, Founder and CIO of Mirador Capital Partners.

With relatively cheap real estate, low cost of living and an emerging venture scene, young businesses are finding their stride in the suburban community.

"In the past twelve months, the Tri-Valley has benefitted from a record amount of venture capital, accelerated growth of publicly traded companies and a wealth of knowledge brought by a talented workforce," said Lauren Moone, EVP of Mirador Capital Partners.

Collectively, the Tri-Valley – consisting of Danville, Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton and San Ramon - brought in over $370 million in venture capital funding in 2017.

Public companies in the region, as measured by the Mirador Tri-Valley Index (MTVX), have seen impressive year over year growth representing a positive business climate and productive workforce.

Mirador's research is bringing attention to the emerging growth story of the Tri-Valley and making it easy to monitor.

"Even though the Tri-Valley is a tight community, with so much activity, it can be helpful to have a guide to the development happening in our backyard," said Garman. "We felt it was important to aggregate our research to showcase the region's accomplishments and produce an easily accessible, consolidated report so everyone is able to follow the growth story."

